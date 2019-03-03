Kyle Busch wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Las Vegas

Martin Truex Jr., left, and Kyle Busch, right, talk before qualifying for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Kyle Busch rallied from an unscheduled pit stop for a loose wheel to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 at breezy Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch momentarily gave up the lead to Christopher Bell with 19 laps to go, but took it back when Bell collided with Tyler Reddick. Busch hung on after two overtime restarts, finishing .192 of a second ahead of John Hunter Nemechek.

The Las Vegas native, who also won Friday night’s Truck Series race, will be shooting for a LVMS sweep in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. Busch is the only driver to have won Truck, Xfinity and Cup races on the same weekend, having accomplished the feat at Bristol, Tennessee, in 2010 and 2017.

Las Vegan Noah Gragson finished third.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

