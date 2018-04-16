Kyle Busch wins rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Busch has won the rain-delayed Cup Series race on a cold, dark day at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Busch passed Kyle Larson with five laps remaining to win his second straight Cup Series race.
It is Busch’s 45th career Cup win and marks the fifth time in his career that he has won back-to-back races; he won last week at Texas.
It also Busch’s seventh victory at Bristol.
Larson finished second while Jimmie Johnson finished third to claim his first top-five finish of the season. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fourth and Alex Bowman finished fifth.
Larson led 200 of the 500 laps but had to hold off Busch and Stenhouse after a restart with 22 laps remaining in the race.