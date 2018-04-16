Kyle Busch wins rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol

It is Busch’s 45th career Cup win and marks the fifth time in his career that he has won back-to-back races.

Kyle Busch leads during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Bubba Wallace (43) leads Daniel Suarez (19), Clint Bowyer (14), Chad Finchum (66) and Aric Almirola (10) during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Monday, April 16, 2018, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Dryers make their way around the track as cars sit covered before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Monday, April 16, 2018, in Bristol, Tenn. Kyle Larson leads with 296 laps left in the 500-lap race that started Sunday and was delayed due to weather. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Children watch during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Monday, April 16, 2018 in Bristol, Tenn., after school was closed and they were able to attend the race for free. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Kyle Larson (42) leads the field to start/finish line for the continuation of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Monday, April 16, 2018 in Bristol, Tenn., after it was called Sunday due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Fans sit under the stand as sleet and rain falls during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Monday, April 16, 2018 in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Busch passed Kyle Larson with five laps remaining to win his second straight Cup Series race.

It is Busch’s 45th career Cup win and marks the fifth time in his career that he has won back-to-back races; he won last week at Texas.

It also Busch’s seventh victory at Bristol.

Larson finished second while Jimmie Johnson finished third to claim his first top-five finish of the season. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fourth and Alex Bowman finished fifth.

Larson led 200 of the 500 laps but had to hold off Busch and Stenhouse after a restart with 22 laps remaining in the race.