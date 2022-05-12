64°F
Kyle, Samantha Busch welcome baby girl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2022 - 9:02 am
 
Kyle and Samantha Busch take photos during the Fan Red Carpet on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at Wy ...
Kyle and Samantha Busch take photos during the Fan Red Carpet on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at Wynn Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas native Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, became parents to a girl Tuesday morning.

Lennix Key is the couple’s second child. They also are parents to 6-year-old Brexton Locke.

“We’re beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl,” the Busches posted on Instagram. “Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair and a big brother waiting at home who can’t wait to meet her!!!”

Lennix was born via surrogate, and the Busches have been public regarding their issues with infertility.

“Thank you everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us,” the couple wrote. “Our hearts are bursting with happiness ��”

Kyle Busch returns to the NASCAR circuit this weekend at Kansas.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

