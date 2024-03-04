63°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
NASCAR

Larson fends off Reddick to win Pennzoil 400 at LVMS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2024 - 4:06 pm
 
Updated March 3, 2024 - 4:54 pm
Kyle Larson chugs a Prime energy drink to celebrate winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series ...
Kyle Larson chugs a Prime energy drink to celebrate winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Kyle Larson chugs a Prime energy drink to celebrate winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series ...
Kyle Larson chugs a Prime energy drink to celebrate winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Kyle Larson celebrates winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor S ...
Kyle Larson celebrates winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Kyle Larson holds up a trophy after winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las ...
Kyle Larson holds up a trophy after winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Kyle Larson holds up a trophy after winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las ...
Kyle Larson holds up a trophy after winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Kyle Larson drives in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway o ...
Kyle Larson drives in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Kyle Larson burns out his car to celebrate winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at t ...
Kyle Larson burns out his car to celebrate winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Kyle Larson burns out his car to celebrate winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at t ...
Kyle Larson burns out his car to celebrate winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Kyle Larson celebrates winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race with his son, Owen Larso ...
Kyle Larson celebrates winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race with his son, Owen Larson, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Race driver Kyle Larson walks out during driver introductions at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Se ...
Race driver Kyle Larson walks out during driver introductions at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Race driver Kyle Larson walks out during driver introductions at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Se ...
Race driver Kyle Larson walks out during driver introductions at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Race cars drive by at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway o ...
Race cars drive by at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Race cars drive by at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway o ...
Race cars drive by at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign sits out in front of racer Joey Logando’s ca ...
A “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign sits out in front of racer Joey Logando’s car at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A pit stop crew for Chase Briscoe huddles together before the race at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR C ...
A pit stop crew for Chase Briscoe huddles together before the race at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Pit crews watch as cars race by at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Mot ...
Pit crews watch as cars race by at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
The Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race takes place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, ...
The Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race takes place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
The Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race takes place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, ...
The Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race takes place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Race cars drive by at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway o ...
Race cars drive by at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Race cars drive by at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway o ...
Race cars drive by at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Driver Chad Elliott makes his entrance at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Ve ...
Driver Chad Elliott makes his entrance at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Racer Martin Truex Jr. greets fans during driver introductions at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup S ...
Racer Martin Truex Jr. greets fans during driver introductions at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Racer Martin Truex Jr.’s helmet sits on top of his car at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Se ...
Racer Martin Truex Jr.’s helmet sits on top of his car at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Race cars drive by at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway o ...
Race cars drive by at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
William Byron (24) races the track at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas ...
William Byron (24) races the track at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Michael McDowell (24) races at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor S ...
Michael McDowell (24) races at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Race cars drive by at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway o ...
Race cars drive by at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Fans in an area for recreational vehicles watch as race cars speed by them at the Pennzoil 400 ...
Fans in an area for recreational vehicles watch as race cars speed by them at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
NASCAR fans watch as race drivers speed past them at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at ...
NASCAR fans watch as race drivers speed past them at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A crowd watches the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race from the stands at the Las Vegas Motor ...
A crowd watches the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race from the stands at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Kyle Larson led a race-high 181 laps and won the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday by 0.462 seconds over second-place Tyler Reddick.

Larson regained the lead with 25 laps to go after a late restart and fended off a late charge from Reddick. Larson, who won at LVMS in October, won both stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Cale Yarborough walks away after blowing the engine of his Oldsmobile just after complet ...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough dies at 84
By Jenna Fryer AP Auto Racing Writer

Known for his fierce toughness and grit, Cale Yarborough won the Daytona 500 four times and the Southern 500 at his home track of Darlington Raceway five times.

More stories
Kyle Busch’s priorities: Winning on home track and In-N-Out Burger
Kyle Busch’s priorities: Winning on home track and In-N-Out Burger
‘It’s surreal’: Caruth earns breakthrough NASCAR Truck win — PHOTOS
‘It’s surreal’: Caruth earns breakthrough NASCAR Truck win — PHOTOS
‘Statement-type lap’: Logano wins pole at LVMS after glove infraction
‘Statement-type lap’: Logano wins pole at LVMS after glove infraction
Las Vegan Kurt Busch embraces mentor role with Bubba Wallace
Las Vegan Kurt Busch embraces mentor role with Bubba Wallace
‘It’s clicked now’: Las Vegan looks for NASCAR repeat at home track
‘It’s clicked now’: Las Vegan looks for NASCAR repeat at home track
‘Best thing for me’: Las Vegas driver gets 2nd chance after suspension
‘Best thing for me’: Las Vegas driver gets 2nd chance after suspension