Larson fends off Reddick to win Pennzoil 400 at LVMS
Kyle Larson won the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Larson held off a late charge from second-place Tyler Reddick.
Kyle Larson led a race-high 181 laps and won the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday by 0.462 seconds over second-place Tyler Reddick.
Larson regained the lead with 25 laps to go after a late restart and fended off a late charge from Reddick. Larson, who won at LVMS in October, won both stages.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.