Larson fends off Reddick to win Pennzoil 400 at LVMS

Kyle Larson won the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Larson held off a late charge from second-place Tyler Reddick.

Kyle Larson chugs a Prime energy drink to celebrate winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Kyle Larson celebrates winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Kyle Larson holds up a trophy after winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Kyle Larson drives in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Kyle Larson burns out his car to celebrate winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Kyle Larson celebrates winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race with his son, Owen Larson, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Race driver Kyle Larson walks out during driver introductions at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Race cars drive by at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign sits out in front of racer Joey Logando’s car at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A pit stop crew for Chase Briscoe huddles together before the race at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Pit crews watch as cars race by at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race takes place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Race cars drive by at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Driver Chad Elliott makes his entrance at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Racer Martin Truex Jr. greets fans during driver introductions at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Racer Martin Truex Jr.’s helmet sits on top of his car at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

William Byron (24) races the track at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Michael McDowell (24) races at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Fans in an area for recreational vehicles watch as race cars speed by them at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

NASCAR fans watch as race drivers speed past them at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A crowd watches the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race from the stands at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Kyle Larson led a race-high 181 laps and won the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday by 0.462 seconds over second-place Tyler Reddick.

Larson regained the lead with 25 laps to go after a late restart and fended off a late charge from Reddick. Larson, who won at LVMS in October, won both stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

