Las Vegan Brendan Gaughan joins NBC broadcast for upcoming race

Brendan Gaughan has been added to NBC’s NASCAR broadcast team this weekend and will serve as a pit road analyst for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.

He will work with Dale Jarrett and Parker Klingerman on pit road.

Gaughan is the second Las Vegan to join NBC’s NASCAR coverage. The network hopes to pair him with Cup Series reporter Kelli Stavast for another on-air assignment later this season.

The 43-year-old Gaughan made his NASCAR debut in 1997 and has eight Truck Series wins and two in the Xfinity Series. He continues to drive part-time for Beard Motorsports in the Cup Series.

