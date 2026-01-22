Las Vegan Kurt Busch crosses ultimate checkered flag — NASCAR Hall of Fame

Durango High graduate Kurt Busch will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday in his first year of eligibility. He finished his 23-year career with 36 wins.

Unlike many of his fellow stock car racing legends, Kurt Busch didn’t make it to the pinnacle of his profession by running moonshine in the Carolina pines.

He did it after flunking out of pharmacy school.

After trading his mortar and pestle for a fire suit and crash helmet, the Las Vegas native embarked on a NASCAR career that often fluctuated between wild and woolly, owing to his fierce competitiveness and a willingness to provoke and agitate.

Busch won the series championship at age 26 and finished his 23-year career with 36 victories, including the 2017 Daytona 500. The Durango High graduate was a man for all seasons, winning at least one race in 19 consecutive ones.

On Friday, Busch, 47, will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, in his first year of eligibility. It is an achievement that unlike the competitors in his rearview mirror, he never saw coming.

“Think of this,” Busch said of his meteoric rise to the top of the speed charts. “My first race was in 1994 in a Dwarf Car in Pahrump. And then I’m in the Cup Series by September 2000, qualifying 10th next to Dale Jarrett, Dale (Earnhardt) Sr., Jeff Gordon — all my idols.

“That’s how fast it went,” added Busch, who will be joined in the Class of 2026 by Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick.

Getting discovered

It took less than a year after being discovered by renowned car owner Jack Roush for Busch to graduate from the introductory Truck Series to the starting grid at Dover, Delaware.

In those days, it was almost unheard of for an outsider lacking the traditional NASCAR pedigree to move up the ranks that quickly.

Jeff Gordon was the first West Coast driver to win a Cup Series championship in 1995. But he had moved from California to the Indianapolis suburbs to pursue a short track career in the United States Auto Club.

NASCAR was mostly an afterthought.

Busch was among the next to show that a heavy right foot combined with an occasional tap on the brake pedal could translate to success on NASCAR’s biggest stage, no matter where one was from.

“Jeff Gordon opened the door for West Coast racing to be recognized,” Busch said of the four-time Cup Series champion whose success inspired ESPN’s Winter Heat Series, a de facto talent search for skilled but little-known drivers yearning to break into NASCAR.

“It was like an arms race for the team owners to find their next big weapon. And so we’re all beneficiaries of the youth movement that Jeff Gordon created.”

Success at home

Similarly, Busch’s success that roughly paralleled the advent of Las Vegas Motor Speedway quickly turned his hometown into a NASCAR breeding ground.

Foremost among the offspring was his younger brother Kyle, who became a two-time Cup Series champion and a lock to follow his big brother into the Hall of Fame when he retires.

Brendan Gaughan, Noah Gragson and Riley Herbst are three more Las Vegas products who have competed in the Cup Series.

Kurt Busch said he still marvels at how fast his career developed considering he did not bring a big sponsor or family money to the negotiating table.

His father, Tom, was a weekend racer who owned a tool business. His mother, Gaye, worked for the Clark County School District and encouraged her oldest son to play baseball.

“I don’t know how. I don’t know why,” Busch said of overcoming instrumental odds to become a NASCAR star. “There was no template. There wasn’t a ladder that you see (with) a lot of the kids these days, a system where we’re going to do this, we’re going to do that.

“A lot of mine was just being in the right place at the right time and (having) the universe smile down on me. Just so many great people to thank, so many great sponsors, and the (race) teams that would give me a shot, even after I stubbed my toe a few times.”

Growing pains

Busch was 44 when he backed his car into the wall during a qualifying run at Pocono Raceway in 2022 and suffered a severe concussion that hastened his retirement. At the time, he was the only active Cup Series driver who had raced with seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Sr. and incurred his wrath.

During the fateful 2001 Daytona 500 in which Earnhardt lost his life, the NASCAR legend flipped off Busch following an on-track incident.

Busch went on to have dozens of altercations on the track (and a few away from it), including one with his younger brother that festered for months until their grandmother brokered a truce during Thanksgiving dinner.

But after his belligerence turned him into a villain and something of a pariah among the high-profile teams that had employed him, Busch had an epiphany. He joined forces with a couple of small-budget teams and rediscovered his passion for stock car racing.

As he gained maturity and resuscitated a career that had hit the skids, Busch ultimately became a fan favorite, a well-respected rival among his peers and an ambassador for the sport that had made him famous.

Words to race by

“The late Jim Hunter said it best to me once when I was in trouble,” Busch recalled of the advice he received from the former NASCAR executive and others looking out for his well-being.

“He said, ‘Son, you can get into as much trouble as you want because you have that much talent to dig yourself out of these holes you put yourself in. But wouldn’t it be better if you didn’t dig these holes and you could just stay on top, riding with your talent?’ ”

This week, NASCAR posted a video of Busch talking about his career highlights as he relived them. Of the first 210 comments that were published in context with the presentation, 209 were positive or congratulatory in nature.

Jamie Little, a Green Valley High graduate whose career as a NASCAR pit reporter roughly coincided with Busch’s rise to prominence and fall from grace, was an eyewitness to the driver’s transformation.

“Kurt and I have had some run-ins,” she said. “You Google my name, it comes up, and he’s going off on me. Kurt was a hothead at times — like so many drivers.”

But Little said that’s no longer the first thing that comes to mind about the driver she now considers a good friend.

“Just natural ability, first and foremost,” she said. “And the fact that he came out of Las Vegas and made it on the national stage.

“He became such a big deal at a young age with all that he accomplished, and now he’s putting Vegas on the map again by getting inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.”

Be like Mike

Busch said he is so thrilled by the honor that he would like to become a full-time ambassador for the Hall of Fame after taking a final bow Friday.

He also has become an adviser to his nephew, Kyle’s 10-year-old son Brexton, who has been building a NASCAR resume since he ditched his diapers.

Kurt Busch still does promotional work for Monster Energy, one of his longtime sponsors, and said he has an open invitation to drop in on his friends at 23XI Racing, the NASCAR team co-owned by basketball superstar Michael Jordan and active driver Denny Hamlin.

He won his final race driving for Jordan.

Busch said he will always cherish what the basketball legend said after hiring him to partner with Bubba Wallace on the racetrack and mentor him away from it.

After the two shook hands, Jordan tapped his chest.

“You race like I played basketball,” Busch said of their initial exchange.

“You race from your heart.”

Ron Kantowski is a retired sports writer who worked 36 years at Las Vegas newspapers, including 15 at the Review-Journal, covering motor sports.