66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
NASCAR

Las Vegas businessman buys Richard Petty’s NASCAR team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2021 - 5:30 pm
 
Maurice J. Gallagher Jr., Chairman and CEO, Allegiant Air, speaks at the 14th Annual Aviation S ...
Maurice J. Gallagher Jr., Chairman and CEO, Allegiant Air, speaks at the 14th Annual Aviation Summit in Washington, Tuesday, March 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Las Vegas businessman and Allegiant Air CEO Maurice Gallagher will be expanding his NASCAR Cup Series program in 2022 after purchasing a controlling interest in Richard Petty Motorsports, the team headed by stock car legend Richard Petty.

The race teams released a joint statement Wednesday that read in full: “Richard Petty Motorsports has agreed to sell a majority interest to Maury Gallagher, owner of GMS Racing. Two charters are included in the agreement and will be operated during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“This is a special moment for both organizations, as the Next Gen car allows a new chapter to be written.”

The statement said additional details regarding the transaction would be announced Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A charter is an agreement between NASCAR and its teams that says those teams will show up to race for as long as the agreement stands. It is comparable to owning a franchise in professional team sports. Next Gen is the common name for the new car that will be used in the Cup Series starting in 2022.

GMS Racing in October had announced its intention to move up to the Cup Series with veteran Ty Dillon as driver. The team also competes full time in the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series and raced in selected NASCAR Xfinity Series events from 2016 to 2019.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
2
A’s reportedly eyeing Tropicana site for possible Strip ballpark
A’s reportedly eyeing Tropicana site for possible Strip ballpark
3
Man killed in Summerlin restaurant had role in girl’s 2009 shooting death
Man killed in Summerlin restaurant had role in girl’s 2009 shooting death
4
CARTOON: Never-never land
CARTOON: Never-never land
5
Trio arrested in death of man found at Summerlin construction site
Trio arrested in death of man found at Summerlin construction site
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kyle Busch (18) stands next to his car prior to the start of the 4th Annual South Point 400 rac ...
Kyle Busch runs 3rd but would have liked more
By / RJ

Kyle Busch got what he needed in Sunday’s NASCAR playoff race on his hometown track. But a win also would have resulted in an automatic berth to the third round of the playoffs.