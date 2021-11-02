77°F
Las Vegas’ fall NASCAR playoff race gets new morning start time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2021 - 12:59 pm
 
Racers compete in the Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity series race on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 ...
Racers compete in the Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity series race on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In addition to a later date, Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s NASCAR playoff race will have a new starting time in 2022.

The fall race, which recently was moved from late September to Oct. 16, will start at 11:30 a.m. instead of 4 p.m., NASCAR announced Tuesday.

The race will be televised nationally by NBC (KSNV-3). The earlier start time keeps the event from conflicting with the “Sunday Night Football” telecast.

“We’re happy with the starting time,” LVMS president Chris Powell said. “It might have been better had we been able to go straight-up noon. But for everybody concerned, I think it will work out better.”

Powell said moving the playoff race to mid-October, when the temperature is expected to be cooler, likely will have a bigger impact on attendance than the starting time.

“There was some give and take there,” he said. “But if it comes down to if it starts at 11:30 a.m. and we have it in mid-October, or we have it at 4 p.m. in September, I clearly would prefer the late morning start in October.”

The earlier starting time also will allow NASCAR fans who travel to Las Vegas to get an earlier start on returning home and, in many cases, save them money on another night in a hotel.

LVMS’ regular season Cup Series race on March 6 will retain its traditional 12:30 p.m. start time.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

