Las Vegas’ Gragson returning to Earnhardt Jr.’s Xfinity team

Local racer and two-time 2020 race winner Noah Gragson makes announcement via Twitter video prior to Friday’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

Noah Gragson celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Noah Gragson will be returning to drive a NASCAR Xfinity Series car for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2021.

The Las Vegas racer made the announcement via Twitter on a video featuring himself and JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller.

“Excited to return to @JRMotorsports in 2021 with the #9 team! That place has become a home for me! Looking forward to finishing this year out strong. Stay tuned for NG merch,” Gragson wrote in a separate Twitter message.

The aggressive 22-year-old driver is in his second year with JRM. He has won two races in 2020 to clinch a spot in the Xfinity Series playoffs and sits third in points heading into Friday’s race at Daytona, Florida.

Excited to return to @JRMotorsports in 2021 with the #9 team! That place has become a home for me! Looking forward to finishing this year out strong. Stay tuned for 🖊 NG merch😏 — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) August 27, 2020

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.