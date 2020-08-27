Las Vegas’ Gragson returning to Earnhardt Jr.’s Xfinity team
Local racer and two-time 2020 race winner Noah Gragson makes announcement via Twitter video prior to Friday’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.
Noah Gragson will be returning to drive a NASCAR Xfinity Series car for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2021.
The Las Vegas racer made the announcement via Twitter on a video featuring himself and JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller.
“Excited to return to @JRMotorsports in 2021 with the #9 team! That place has become a home for me! Looking forward to finishing this year out strong. Stay tuned for NG merch,” Gragson wrote in a separate Twitter message.
The aggressive 22-year-old driver is in his second year with JRM. He has won two races in 2020 to clinch a spot in the Xfinity Series playoffs and sits third in points heading into Friday’s race at Daytona, Florida.
