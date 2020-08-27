108°F
NASCAR

Las Vegas’ Gragson returning to Earnhardt Jr.’s Xfinity team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2020 - 3:09 pm
 

Noah Gragson will be returning to drive a NASCAR Xfinity Series car for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2021.

The Las Vegas racer made the announcement via Twitter on a video featuring himself and JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller.

“Excited to return to @JRMotorsports in 2021 with the #9 team! That place has become a home for me! Looking forward to finishing this year out strong. Stay tuned for NG merch,” Gragson wrote in a separate Twitter message.

The aggressive 22-year-old driver is in his second year with JRM. He has won two races in 2020 to clinch a spot in the Xfinity Series playoffs and sits third in points heading into Friday’s race at Daytona, Florida.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

