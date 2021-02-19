Las Vegas Motor Speedway to admit fans for NASCAR weekend

Fans will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing. They also will undergo temperature checks.

Kevin Harvick (4, bottom left) leads the race heading into turn one during the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, a NASCAR Cup Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will admit a limited number of fans for its NASCAR weekend races March 5 to 7.

NASCAR weekend concludes with the Pennzoil 400, a NASCAR Cup Series race, on that Sunday.

