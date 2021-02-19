52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
NASCAR

Las Vegas Motor Speedway to admit fans for NASCAR weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2021 - 5:44 pm
 
Kevin Harvick (4, bottom left) leads the race heading into turn one during the Pennzoil 400 pre ...
Kevin Harvick (4, bottom left) leads the race heading into turn one during the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, a NASCAR Cup Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will admit a limited number of fans for its NASCAR weekend races March 5 to 7.

Fans will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing. They also will undergo temperature checks.

NASCAR weekend concludes with the Pennzoil 400, a NASCAR Cup Series race, on that Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tony Hsieh’s family to sell off much of Las Vegas real estate empire
Tony Hsieh’s family to sell off much of Las Vegas real estate empire
2
ESPN backs UFC, Dana White over reporter in Gina Carano controversy
ESPN backs UFC, Dana White over reporter in Gina Carano controversy
3
Sisolak says residents 65 and older eligible for vaccine next week
Sisolak says residents 65 and older eligible for vaccine next week
4
Station Casinos changing names, menus at 24-hour cafes
Station Casinos changing names, menus at 24-hour cafes
5
CARTOON: The weather report
CARTOON: The weather report
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pitbull performs prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale Ariz., i ...
Pitbull sinks teeth in NASCAR as team owner
By / RJ

“There’s no hidden agenda here. It’s all about winning,” Pitbull said about changing the culture of NASCAR as co-owner of a new team with Daniel Suarez as driver.