Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s spring race to follow Daytona 500

Las Vegas Motor Speedway received a more coveted spot for its spring race and had its fall race moved back two weeks, as NASCAR released its 2020 schedule Tuesday.
The Pennzoil 400 will be Feb. 23, a week after the season-opening Daytona 500. It will assume the spot on the schedule previously held by Atlanta.
The LVMS fall race will be Sept. 27. It no longer will serve as the playoff opener, with that designation going to Darlington Raceway on Sept. 6, with the trade-off being the possibility of cooler weather. The fall race at LVMS will open the second round of the playoffs.
“I think there are many upsides to both dates,” LVMS president Chris Powell said. “We’re excited to be the first race after the Daytona 500, and we’re also excited about the date in September moving back a couple of weeks. I think both will be very positive for us.”
After 18 years, the 2020 NASCAR championship race is moving from Homestead, Florida, to recently refurbished ISM Raceway in Phoenix on Nov. 8.
The struggling Brickyard 400 will move onto the July 4 weekend date previously occupied by the second Daytona race, with the final regular-season race that sets the playoff field moving to Daytona under the lights. Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania will host the first Cup Series doubleheader race weekend in NASCAR’s modern era in June.
“The fans and the industry as a whole have been vocal about the desire for sweeping changes to the schedule, and the 2020 slate is a reflection of our efforts to execute against that feedback,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer.
2020 NASCAR schedule
Feb. 9: The Clash
Feb. 13: Duels at Daytona
Feb. 16: Daytona 500
Feb. 23: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
March 1: Auto Club Speedway
March 8: ISM Raceway
March 15: Atlanta Motor Speedway
March 22: Homestead-Miami Speedway
March 29: Texas Motor Speedway
April 5: Bristol Motor Speedway
April 19: Richmond Raceway
April 26: Talladega Superspeedway
May 3: Dover International Speedway
May 9: Martinsville Speedway
May 16: All-Star Race at Charlotte
May 24: Charlotte Motor Speedway
May 31: Kansas Speedway
June 7: Michigan International Speedway
June 14: Sonoma Raceway
June 21: Chicagoland Speedway
June 27: Pocono Raceway
June 28: Pocono Raceway
July 5: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
July 11: Kentucky Speedway
July 19: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Aug. 9: Michigan International Speedway
Aug. 16: Watkins Glen International
Aug. 23: Dover International Speedway
Aug. 29: Daytona International Speedway
Sept. 6: Darlington Raceway
Sept. 12: Richmond Raceway
Sept. 19: Bristol Motor Speedway
Sept. 27: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Oct. 4: Talladega Superspeedway
Oct. 11: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Oct. 18: Kansas Speedway
Oct. 25: Texas Motor Speedway
Nov. 1: Martinsville Speedway
Nov. 8: ISM Raceway