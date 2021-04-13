Las Vegas short track reopens after shutting down for COVID

Former NASCAR Truck Series racer TJ Clark to supervise LVMS short track program that was canceled by COVID in 2020.

NASCAR star Kyle Busch turns the corner during the Star Nursery 100 Super Late Model feature race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

After shutting down for the 2020 season due to the COVID pandemic, grassroots auto racing will return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring Saturday.

The ⅜ths-mile paved oval that has produced national stars such as Kurt and Kyle Busch, Brendan Gaughan, Noah Gragson and Riley Herbst will begin its 37th season and first under the supervision of TJ Clark, a former NASCAR Truck Series competitor.

Clark’s son, Spencer, and Kyle Busch were fierce competitors at the Bullring before Spencer Clark lost his life in a highway accident shortly after making his Xfinity Series debut at LVMS in 2006.

“I am thankful that (LVMS President) Chris Powell believes in grassroots racing and has given me the opportunity to keep the Bullring going,” said Clark, who has spent the past decade helping local racers move up the ladder through a foundation named for his son. “I believe short tracks are the heart of racing and we as a community need to support local grassroots racing and the Bullring.”

The usual NASCAR classes and USLCI Legends and Bandoleros will kick off a 10-race race schedule Saturday with a 40-lap NASCAR 602 Modifieds race serving as the main event. NASCAR Pro Late Models will compete over 35 laps with the NASCAR Super Late Models and NASCAR Bombers set for 25-lap features.

Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with a ticketed adult on Saturday and throughout the 2021 Bullring season. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting or calling the LVMS ticket office at 800-644-4444, or online at LVMS.com.

