Las Vegas’ Spencer Gallagher posts career-best finish at Daytona

You could make a case for Spencer Gallagher having turned in the most impressive drive of the local drivers who made left-hand turns at Daytona.

Spencer Gallagher (23) spins during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Powershares QQQ 300 at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, February 17, 2018, in Daytona Beach, Fl. (AP Photo/NKP, Barry Cantrell)

Spencer Gallagher is seen during drivers introductions for the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at Mid Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, OH. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

With two laps to go, Kurt Busch of Las Vegas was battling for his second consecutive win in the Daytona 500. Brendan Gaughan had charged from a starting position near the Florida Keys to also run in the lead pack.

Both were eliminated from contention by another of Daytona’s big crashes.

So at the end of the day, one could make a case for Spencer Gallagher having turned in the most impressive drive of the locals who made left-hand turns at Daytona Speedway.

Gallagher qualified fourth for Saturday’s Xfinity Series opener and finished a career-high sixth. He was running third during the third of five overtimes that were needed to produce a winner. It was a wild race that featured the closest finish in NASCAR history, and Gallagher was right in the middle of it. He ran among the leaders all day.

Despite hitting the inside wall, Gallagher was able to continue as Tyler Reddick beat Elliott Sadler to the checkered flag by an eyelash.

“I got to learn a lot watching the masters of the craft go around there and school (me) a few times,” Gallagher told Kickin’ the Tires.net. “We were able to stay with a good crowd.”

This is Gallagher’s second season driving an Xfinity car for a team financed by his father Maury, CEO of Las Vegas-based Allegiant Airlines. Some racing people have quietly suggested that were it not for his father’s deep pockets, he probably wouldn’t have a ride.

His strong run at Daytona may help sway those opinions.

Want to thank everyone at @GMSRacingLLC for the amazing car they brought down here. Was the result of a lot of hard offseason work and it showed up!!! Thanks everyone for the hotrod, here's to the rest of 2018 being as awesome 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Spencer Gallagher (@23SpeedRacer) February 18, 2018

Green, white, checkered

— Antron Brown, the popular three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion, should have his mail delivered to Las Vegas for the next few weeks.

Before competing in the Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway April 6 to 8, Brown will drive the ceremonial pace car at the Pennzoil 400 Cup Series race on March 4 and will co-drive a celebrity entry in the March 10 Mint 400 with fellow Top Fueler Steve Torrence.

“It’s going to be my first experience as a pace car driver, and I’m just super stoked to go out there and start those NASCAR boys off the right way,” Brown said.

.@AntronBrown to drive official pace car at NASCAR Pennzoil 400 https://t.co/W9B8r60Vg0 pic.twitter.com/VvSqxRCeMN — Phil Burgess (@nhraphil) February 21, 2018

— Cole Custer will make his Cup Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, driving the No. 51 Ford for Rick Ware Racing. The 20-year-old Californian, who also is entered in the Xfinity Series race at LVMS, is the youngest winner of a NASCAR touring series event. He was 16 years, 7 months and 28 days old when he won a Truck Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2014.

Cole Custer set for Cup debut with Rick Ware Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway https://t.co/pSh0iQduv1 #NASCAR — Catchfence (@catchfence) February 21, 2018

— Sunday’s Daytona 500 probably marked the last drives in the Great American Race for Danica Patrick and David Gilliland. The two are forever linked in my eyes. Gilliland once told me he would try to stay as close as he could to Patrick on the track, because that was the only way he could get on TV.

Gilliland, 41, was one of those back-of-the-pack guys who rarely got a chance to show what he could do in a racecar owing to limited finances. But people sometimes forget he got some serious TV time in 2007 when he sat on the pole for the Daytona 500, and when he finished third in the big race in 2011.

Gilliland, whose teenage son Todd is a rising NASCAR star, started the Truck Series race at Daytona from pole position driving for Las Vegan Kyle Busch.

In his first start with KBM, @DavidGilliland wins the pole at Daytona! 👊 pic.twitter.com/gefA8ZwuLS — Kyle Busch Motorsports (@KBMteam) February 16, 2018

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.