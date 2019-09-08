96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
NASCAR

Later starting time should help beat heat at South Point 400

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2019 - 4:46 pm
 
Updated September 8, 2019 - 4:57 pm

It was the smallest Cup Series crowd in Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s NASCAR history. So when last year’s South Point 400 finished under a blistering midday sun, Chris Powell threw shade on the spectators.

Upon reaching out to NASCAR and TV partner NBC, the LVMS president was successful in getting the start of this year’s fall race pushed back to 4 p.m. — meaning that for most of it, the sun will have dipped below the rim of the grandstands, basking them in welcome shadows.

With 100-degree temperatures forecast again for race day, Powell hopes the only ones who will be running hot on Sunday when the playoff opener finishes under the lights are the drivers on the track.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in the last couple of weeks,” he said about the likelihood of topping last year’s inaugural South Point 400 crowd estimated at 45,000. “There’s been interest over the last three or four weeks as the season has wound down, and I’m looking very much forward to it.”

Race day tickets starting at $49 — children 12 and under get in free with a ticketed adult on Friday and Saturday and for $10 on Sunday — combined with a cooler grandstand and a field of red-hot drivers hoping to get the playoffs off to a flying start are fueling Powell’s optimism for a nice crowd.

“It’s going to look great, and I think we’re going to have a great race,” he said.

Bowling with Brendan

Three days of on-track activity begins Friday at LVMS, but fans interested in jump-starting their weekend may want to consider Thursday’s NASCAR Burnout Boulevard during which the playoff drivers will do burnouts on the Strip (4 p.m. start) and Brendan Gaughan’s celebrity bowling classic at South Point.

The semi-retired driver from Las Vegas will host Cup Series pals including Kurt and Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Daniel Suarez and Matt DiBenedetto, and fans will be able to bid on becoming their bowling teammates for the night.

Limited spectator seating is available for the 6 p.m. event benefiting the Las Vegas chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Erik Jones celebrates his victory after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, ...
Erik Jones holds off Kyle Busch to capture Southern 500
By Pete Iacobelli The Associated Press

Erik Jones used every bit of stamina he had at Darlington Raceway. Few know better than Jones the effort it took to hold off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch and win the rain-delayed Southern 500.

Kevin Harvick races out of turn one during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan Internatio ...
Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR Cup race at Michigan
The Associated Press

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver pulled away from the competition in his Ford and finished more than a second ahead of Denny Hamlin.

Chase Elliott celebrates his victory with his pit crew after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto r ...
Chase Elliott wins NASCAR Cup race at again Watkins Glen
By John Kekis The Associated Press

Elliott, who started from the pole, led 80 of 90 laps around the speedy 2.45-mile layout to become the first repeat winner in nearly a decade.

Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Ju ...
Hamlin pulls away late to win NASCAR race at Pocono
By Dan Gelston The Associated Press

Hamlin raced to his third victory of the season and 34th overall in NACAR Cup Series race, giving Joe Gibbs Racing its 11th win in 21 races this season.

Kurt Busch does a burnout following his victory in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kentucky ...
Las Vegas’ Kurt Busch outduels brother to win at Kentucky
By Gary B. Graves The Associated Press

Kurt Busch was the victor in a Saturday night showdown between the brothers that gave him his first victory with Chip Ganassi Racing and a spot in the playoffs.