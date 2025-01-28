Longtime LVMS president set to retire: ‘I’m an extremely lucky man’

Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s lead man plans to step away in March after this year’s Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway President, Chris Powell, speaks during a press conference at LVMS on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. The completion of construction to widen Interstate 15 near the speedway has LVMS officials exited and optimistic about the track's traffic plan for the next month's NASCAR Weekend. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Motor Speedway president Chris Powell, left, talks about the new track alongside driver Richie Crampton at The Strip at LVMS ahead of the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s lead man is stepping away after a career that’s spanned more than 26 years.

LVMS president and general manager Chris Powell plans to retire March 31, two weeks following this year’s Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, the speedway announced Tuesday. Powell’s replacement will be announced at a later date.

Powell began his role as president in December 1998, when Speedway Motorsports acquired Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The speedway grew under Powell’s leadership. It added a second NASCAR Cup Series Weekend, the Neon Garage and the Strip at LVMS while also bringing in the Electric Daisy Carnival.

Powell credited the support of Speedway Motorsports president and CEO Marcus Smith and his late father, Bruton Smith, for the growth the speedway has experienced.

“Our success through the years has not been about one person, but rather the incredible commitment displayed by my teammates through the years,” Powell said in a statement. “Their attention to detail has made me so proud, and I could spend years thanking each one of them for their unending efforts. I’m certain my successor will receive the same kind of support.”

Powell was inducted to the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. The speedway became the first venue inducted 10 years later. LVMS has been named Motorsports Speedway of the Year 10 times in the past 13 years, including in 2024.

Powell also played a key role in the speedway’s philanthropic efforts in Southern Nevada, working with the Speedway Children Charities. The Las Vegas chapter of the organization has distributed over $5 million to various causes in Southern Nevada, according to LVMS.

“Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been a worldwide entertainment destination and a crown jewel for Speedway Motorsports for the past 25 years, and I want to extend my sincerest gratitude to Chris for his exceptional leadership,” Marcus Smith said in a statement. “His passion for motorsports, commitment to excellence and dedication to the fans, drivers and the community have made him an integral part of the Speedway Motorsports family. We wish him nothing but the best in his retirement and thank him for his decades of service to motorsports and our company.”

Powell said he plans to focus on family once his retirement kicks in at the end of March.

“My wife, Missy, and our five sons have provided unending love and support all these years,” Powell said. “And now I’m a grandfather and look forward to more time with our extended family. I’m an extremely lucky man.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.