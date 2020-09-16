LVMS still waiting on fan ruling for NASCAR playoff race

Speedway posts Twitter message updating fans as it waits to hear from local and state authorities regarding a decision on spectators.

Race fans watch the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Motor Speedway still is awaiting word on whether fans will be permitted to attend the Sept. 27 South Point 400 NASCAR playoff race.

A Twitter message on the LVMS website has been posted updating fans: “We’re optimistic we’ve taken the white flag & have ONE MORE LAP to go before our state and local authorities give us a decision on fans attending the #Southpoint400. Stand by and let’s all cross our fingers good news is coming right off Turn 4! Thanks for your patience!”

Fans at live sporting events are not permitted under Nevada’s current COVID-19 restrictions. LVMS would be the first to host fans for live sports during the virus pandemic.

LVMS has submitted a safety plan for how it would proceed allowing fans onto the speedway grounds if the restriction is lifted. You can read it online at https://www.lvms.com/tickets/nascar/south-point-400/faqs/

