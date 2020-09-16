103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
NASCAR

LVMS still waiting on fan ruling for NASCAR playoff race

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2020 - 1:53 pm
 

Las Vegas Motor Speedway still is awaiting word on whether fans will be permitted to attend the Sept. 27 South Point 400 NASCAR playoff race.

A Twitter message on the LVMS website has been posted updating fans: “We’re optimistic we’ve taken the white flag & have ONE MORE LAP to go before our state and local authorities give us a decision on fans attending the #Southpoint400. Stand by and let’s all cross our fingers good news is coming right off Turn 4! Thanks for your patience!”

Fans at live sporting events are not permitted under Nevada’s current COVID-19 restrictions. LVMS would be the first to host fans for live sports during the virus pandemic.

LVMS has submitted a safety plan for how it would proceed allowing fans onto the speedway grounds if the restriction is lifted. You can read it online at https://www.lvms.com/tickets/nascar/south-point-400/faqs/

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Road rage suspected in slaying of woman on I-15 in Las Vegas
Road rage suspected in slaying of woman on I-15 in Las Vegas
2
Outburst by Las Vegas judge results in ethics charges
Outburst by Las Vegas judge results in ethics charges
3
$1.5M in construction liens filed on completed Allegiant Stadium
$1.5M in construction liens filed on completed Allegiant Stadium
4
Massive Allegiant Stadium video screen lights up
Massive Allegiant Stadium video screen lights up
5
NV Energy customers set to see October bill credit
NV Energy customers set to see October bill credit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Wallace over flag, rope
By Jill Colvin The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Monday went after NASCAR’s only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, and criticized its decision to ban the Confederate flag.