LVMS to host 2 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2026, loses other race

NASCAR released its 2026 schedule for all three of its national touring series Tuesday. Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host two Cup Series races, but has lost a race.

Driver Tyler Reddick (45) maintains the lead during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will continue to host two NASCAR Cup Series races in 2026, but has lost its Truck Series race.

NASCAR released its schedules for its three national touring series Tuesday. Las Vegas will host Cup Series races March 15 and Oct. 4. The October race will be the second one in the Round of 12 in the NASCAR playoffs.

The track also will host two NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly the Xfinity Series) races March 14 and Oct. 3.

“Las Vegas is proud to be one of the few cities that gets to host two NASCAR Cup Series weekends again next year,” LVMS senior vice president and general manager Patrick Lindsey said in a release. “Las Vegas Motor Speedway has delivered incredible racing and entertainment since 1998, and 2026 will be no exception. We can’t wait to welcome back fans from around the world to experience the energy and excitement that only Las Vegas has to offer.”

Las Vegas no longer will be featured on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule. The series has raced in Las Vegas every year in the spring since 2018 and hosted two races a year from 2018 to 2021. The track has hosted at least one Truck Series race in all but one year (2000) since 1996.

Start time, weekend schedules and broadcast information for the races will be released at a later date.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com with any recruiting information. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.