NASCAR

Martin Truex Jr. wins South Point 400 in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2019 - 7:13 pm
 

Martin Truex Jr. took the lead from Kevin Harvick with 20 laps remaining to win the South Point 400 NASCAR playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday.

The victory in front of a crowd estimated at 52,000 locks Truex Jr. into the second round of playoff races.

Kyle Busch of Las Vegas had an early brush with the wall and finished 19th. Brother Kurt cut a tire and crashed while running in the top 10 late in the race and wound up 39th and last.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

