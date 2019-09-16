Martin Truex Jr. wins South Point 400 in Las Vegas

Former series champion pulls away for playoff victory as Busch brothers falter.

Martin Truex Jr. (19) drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Kevin Harvick gives autographs to fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Kyle Busch gives autographs to fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Martin Truex Jr. gives autographs to fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Cars round the track during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Daniel Suarez (41) and Clint Bowyer (14) drive during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Daniel Suarez (41) drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Kurt Busch (1) drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Martin Truex Jr. took the lead from Kevin Harvick with 20 laps remaining to win the South Point 400 NASCAR playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday.

The victory in front of a crowd estimated at 52,000 locks Truex Jr. into the second round of playoff races.

Kyle Busch of Las Vegas had an early brush with the wall and finished 19th. Brother Kurt cut a tire and crashed while running in the top 10 late in the race and wound up 39th and last.

