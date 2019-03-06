NASCAR Champion’s Week leaving Las Vegas after 10 years

Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks during the NASCAR Cup Series auto racing awards Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Kurt Busch takes photos after receiving the Pole Award at the NASCAR NMPA Myers Brothers Awards at Encore Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at Wynn Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Joey Logano shares a laugh with the audience after receiving the Diamond Performance Award during the NASCAR NMPA Myers Brothers Awards at Encore Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at Wynn Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Joey Logano takes photos with the Diamond Performance Award during the NASCAR NMPA Myers Brothers Awards at Encore Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at Wynn Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

NASCAR driver Kurt Busch, right, with wife Ashley Van Metre during the red carpet event before the start of the 2018 MMA Awards on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at the Palms hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Dale Earnhardt Jr., left, and Amy Earnhardt arrive at the NASCAR Cup Series auto racing awards Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Kyle Busch, with wife Samantha, arrive for the the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto racing awards at the Wynn hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

After calling Las Vegas home for the past 10 years, NASCAR Champion’s Week is moving to Nashville, Tennessee.

The official announcement Wednesday came as little surprise. When Las Vegas received a second NASCAR race in 2018, interest in the postseason celebration waned. It basically was shortened to two days last year after the city pulled its $400,000 sponsorship.

The awards show will be Dec. 5 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville.

“This year, we set a course to look at everything we do through a different lens, including how we celebrate the champions of our sport,” NASCAR president Steve Phelps said in a statement. “Nashville’s energy, vibrant entertainment scene and deep-rooted lineage in motor sports informed our decision, and we believe our fans and industry will embrace the move to the Music City.”

Nashville will be the third home for the NASCAR awards, a tradition that begin in 1981. New York was host until 2009, when Las Vegas held the first of its 10 Champion’s Week celebrations.

Joey Logano, winner of Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the man feted at 2018 Champion’s Week, said at that time he will miss the food here.

“Obviously, a great venue for all of us to come out here,” Logano said about speculation the awards would be leaving Las Vegas. “It’s a special week, and Vegas is a special city. I always say you cannot have a bad meal in Las Vegas.

“(But) wherever it may be next year, it will always be special because it’s Champion’s Week.”

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.