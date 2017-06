Noah Gragson (right) shakes hands with Eddie Gossage, president of Texas Motor Speedway, during a graduation ceremony before the winstaronlinegaming.com 400 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race starts at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, June 9, 2017. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News)

Noah Gragson (right) adjusts his graduation cap next to Eddie Gossage, president of Texas Motor Speedway, before the winstaronlinegaming.com 400 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race starts at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, June 9, 2017. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News)

Noah Gragson walks to the victory lane after taking the pole during qualifying for the winstaronlinegaming.com 400 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, June 9, 2017. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News)

Noah Gragson races for qualifying during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Star-Telegram Qualifying Day at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, June 9, 2017. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News)

Noah Gragson sits in his truck before qualifying during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Star-Telegram Qualifying Day at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, June 9, 2017. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News)

Noah Gragson races for qualifying during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Star-Telegram Qualifying Day at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, June 9, 2017. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News)

Driver Noah Gragson of Las Vegas accepted his high school diploma before the start of the winstaronlinegaming.com 400 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday.

Presiding over the pomp and circumstance was Eddie Gossage, president of Texas Motor Speedway.

Gragson attended Bishop Gorman for two years before racing began occupying more of his time.

Gragson won the pole for the winstaronlinegaming.com 400 and then finished seventh in the race.