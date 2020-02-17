72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
NASCAR

NASCAR hauler parade down Las Vegas Strip canceled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2020 - 12:41 pm
 

Thursday’s annual NASCAR hauler parade down Las Vegas Boulevard preceding the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been canceled because of Sunday’s postponement of the Daytona 500.

“We did everything possible to facilitate having the parade,” LVMS president Chris Powell said. “Unfortunately, getting 50 or so 18-wheelers from Daytona Beach to North Carolina to Las Vegas in time for the hauler parade simply became a logistical impossibility.”

Because of Sunday’s rain at Daytona, race-team haulers will not arrive in Las Vegas in time to participate in the parade. Most of the transporters were expected to remain in Daytona after Monday’s race, return to North Carolina to trade out race cars, then make the cross-country trip to Las Vegas.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A downpour, as viewed from the press box, forces a postponement of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto ...
Storm postpones Daytona 500; race resumes 1 p.m. Monday
By Jenna Fryer The Associated Press

The Daytona 500 has been postponed by rain for the first time since 2012, dampening NASCAR’s season opener that started with a ballyhooed visit from President Donald Trump.

Crew members make adjustments to Joe Nemecheck's car sponsored by Patriots PAC of America durin ...
Trump making pit stop at Daytona 500 before heading West
By Kevin Freking The Associated Press

Trump will be only the second president to attend the Daytona 500 after President George W. Bush, who also appeared at the race during his reelection year.

Noah Gragson (9) celebrates on the roof of his car at the finish line after winning a NASCAR Xf ...
Las Vegan Noah Gragson wins 1st Xfinity Series race
By Jenna Fryer The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Las Vegan Noah Gragson won his first career Xfinity Series race when Saturday’s opener was stopped on the final lap by a crash well behind the winning JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

Former NASCAR driver and owner Junior Johnson smiles as he speaks to media about being named to ...
Racing legend Junior Johnson dies at 88
By Jenna Fryer The Associated Press

Robert Glenn “Junior” Johnson, a moonshine runner turned NASCAR driver described as “The Last American Hero” by author Tom Wolfe in a 1965 article for Esquire, died Friday. He was 88.