NASCAR hauler parade down Las Vegas Strip canceled

Thursday’s NASCAR hauler parade preceding the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been canceled due to Sunday’s postponement of the Daytona 500.

The haulers of Chris Buescher (37) and Kyle Busch (18) parade down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The haulers of Michael McDowell (34) and Kevin Harvick (4) parade down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The hauler of Martin Truex Jr. (78) parades down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The hauler of Ryan Newman (31) parades down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The hauler of Kevin Harvick (4) parades down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Thursday’s annual NASCAR hauler parade down Las Vegas Boulevard preceding the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been canceled because of Sunday’s postponement of the Daytona 500.

“We did everything possible to facilitate having the parade,” LVMS president Chris Powell said. “Unfortunately, getting 50 or so 18-wheelers from Daytona Beach to North Carolina to Las Vegas in time for the hauler parade simply became a logistical impossibility.”

Because of Sunday’s rain at Daytona, race-team haulers will not arrive in Las Vegas in time to participate in the parade. Most of the transporters were expected to remain in Daytona after Monday’s race, return to North Carolina to trade out race cars, then make the cross-country trip to Las Vegas.