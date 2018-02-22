NASCAR Hauler Parade returns to Las Vegas

Get ready, NASCAR fans, the Hauler Parade is returning to the Las Vegas Strip.

NASCR haulers parade down the Las Vegas Strip on their way to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Wednesday, March 5, 2014. Races including the Sprint Cup Series and the Nationwide Series are set for this weekend at the race track. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic crawls past as NASCAR haulers stage near the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign to make their annual parade down the Strip Thursday, March 5, 2015, to promote the weekend's races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tourists have their photo taken as NASCAR haulers stage near the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign to make their annual parade down the Strip Thursday, March 5, 2015, to promote the weekend's races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans watch hauler trucks on Wednesday during their annual parade up the Las Vegas Strip to kick off NASCAR festivities. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans watch hauler trucks on Wednesday during their annual parade up the Las Vegas Strip to kick off NASCAR festivities. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans watch hauler trucks on Wednesday during their annual parade up the Las Vegas Strip to kick off NASCAR festivities. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans watch hauler trucks on Wednesday during their annual parade up the Las Vegas Strip to kick off NASCAR festivities. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans watch hauler trucks on Wednesday during their annual parade up the Las Vegas Strip to kick off NASCAR festivities. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Hauler Parade, which will feature about 40 brightly colored 18-wheeler trucks, is back for this year’s NASCAR weekend, March 2-4, officials said.

Beginning at 6 p.m. March 1, the haulers will make their way up Las Vegas Boulevard from the south end of the Strip to Sahara Boulevard then proceed to Interstate 15 to head to the speedway.

NASCAR Weekend officially kicks off March 2 with the Stratosphere Qualifying and the Stratosphere 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck series. It wraps up with the Pennzoil 400 on March 4.

