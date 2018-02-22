NASCAR Hauler Parade returns to Las Vegas

Get ready, NASCAR fans, the Hauler Parade is returning to the Las Vegas Strip.
The Hauler Parade, which will feature about 40 brightly colored 18-wheeler trucks, is back for this year’s NASCAR weekend, March 2-4, officials said.
Beginning at 6 p.m. March 1, the haulers will make their way up Las Vegas Boulevard from the south end of the Strip to Sahara Boulevard then proceed to Interstate 15 to head to the speedway.
NASCAR Weekend officially kicks off March 2 with the Stratosphere Qualifying and the Stratosphere 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck series. It wraps up with the Pennzoil 400 on March 4.
