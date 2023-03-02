NASCAR Hauler Parade roars down Las Vegas Strip

The parade, which featured the drivers’ haulers, began in front of the Luxor.

The NASCAR Hauler Parade has returned to the Las Vegas Strip.

The parade, which featured the drivers’ haulers, began in front of the Luxor, organizers said, and is the start of NASCAR weekend in Las Vegas, culminating with Sunday’s 26th running of the Pennzoil 400.

As many as 40 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup Series haulers received a police escort north on the Las Vegas Strip before they headed to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The haulers proceeded to Speedway Boulevard and made their way through the Speedway tunnel under turns 1 and 2 to their stalls outside the Neon Garage.

