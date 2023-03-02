NASCAR Hauler Parade roars down Las Vegas Strip
The parade, which featured the drivers’ haulers, began in front of the Luxor.
The NASCAR Hauler Parade has returned to the Las Vegas Strip.
The parade, which featured the drivers’ haulers, began in front of the Luxor, organizers said, and is the start of NASCAR weekend in Las Vegas, culminating with Sunday’s 26th running of the Pennzoil 400.
As many as 40 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup Series haulers received a police escort north on the Las Vegas Strip before they headed to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The haulers proceeded to Speedway Boulevard and made their way through the Speedway tunnel under turns 1 and 2 to their stalls outside the Neon Garage.
Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.
Schedule
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Friday
Race: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts, Truck Series, 6 p.m. (FS1)
Practice: Truck Series, 1:35 p.m.; Xfinity Series, 3:35 p.m.
Qualifying: Truck Series, 2:05 p.m.; Xfinity Series, 4:05 p.m.
Saturday
Race: Alsco Uniforms 300, Xfinity Series, 1:30 p.m. (FS1)
Practice: Cup Series, 10:35 a.m.
Qualifying: Cup Series, 11:20 a.m.
Bullring: Bash at the Bullring (Legend, Bandolero divisions), 4:30 p.m.
Sunday
Race: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Cup Series, 12:30 p.m. (KVVU-5)
Information: LVMS.com