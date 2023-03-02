46°F
NASCAR

NASCAR Hauler Parade roars down Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2023 - 7:27 am
 
Updated March 2, 2023 - 9:13 pm
NASCAR Cup Series haulers including the hauler of Ryan Blaney (12) parade down the Las Vegas St ...
NASCAR Cup Series haulers including the hauler of Ryan Blaney (12) parade down the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
NASCAR Cup Series haulers parade down the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Chitose Su ...
NASCAR Cup Series haulers parade down the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
NASCAR Cup Series haulers parade down the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Chitose Su ...
NASCAR Cup Series haulers parade down the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
NASCAR Cup Series haulers parade down the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Chitose Su ...
NASCAR Cup Series haulers parade down the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The NASCAR Hauler Parade has returned to the Las Vegas Strip.

The parade, which featured the drivers’ haulers, began in front of the Luxor, organizers said, and is the start of NASCAR weekend in Las Vegas, culminating with Sunday’s 26th running of the Pennzoil 400.

As many as 40 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup Series haulers received a police escort north on the Las Vegas Strip before they headed to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The haulers proceeded to Speedway Boulevard and made their way through the Speedway tunnel under turns 1 and 2 to their stalls outside the Neon Garage.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

THE LATEST
 
Bubba Wallace gets 1-race suspension for Las Vegas crash
By Jenna Fryer The Associated Press

He is the first Cup Series driver to be suspended for an on-track incident since Matt Kenseth was parked for two races in 2015 for an incident at Martinsville.

