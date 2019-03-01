NASCAR Hauler Parade rumbles down Las Vegas Strip —VIDEO

In an annual tradition, NASCAR’s Hauler Parade returned to the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night. The parade, which helped kicked off NASCAR Weekend, featured about 40 brightly colored 18-wheeler trucks.

The parade began at 6 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard near the famous Las Vegas welcome sign. The trucks, with a police escort, drove north on the Strip, made their way through downtown Las Vegas via 4th Street, crossed over Fremont Street and then proceeded to Interstate 15 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Weekend officially kicks off Friday with the Strat Qualifying and the Strat 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race. The weekend concludes with the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday.