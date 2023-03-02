NASCAR Hauler Parade set for Las Vegas Strip today

The parade, which features the drivers’ haulers, will begin in front of the Luxor Hotel and Casino.

The haulers of Michael McDowell (34) and Kevin Harvick (4) parade down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The NASCAR Hauler Parade is back this year on the Las Vegas Strip, beginning at 6 p.m. today.

The parade, which features the drivers’ haulers, will begin in front of the Luxor Hotel and Casino, organizers said, and is the start of NASCAR weekend in Las Vegas, culminating with Sunday’s 26th running of the Pennzoil 400.

As many as 40 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup Series haulers will receive a police escort north on the Las Vegas Strip before they head for Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The haulers will then proceed to Speedway Boulevard and make their way through the Speedway tunnel under turns 1 and 2 to their stalls outside the Neon Garage.