NASCAR returns to Las Vegas with Pennzoil 400 — FULL SCHEDULE
Here is the full schedule for all the NASCAR events this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Cup Series Pennzoil 400 race takes place Sunday.
Schedule of events
Pennzoil 400 schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Schedule is subject to change:
Friday
1:30 p.m. — Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open
1:40 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying
3:05 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series practice
4:10 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying
6 p.m. — Ecosave 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race (134 laps)
Saturday
8 a.m. — Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open
10:35 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice
11:40 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
1:30 p.m. — The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps)
6:30 p.m. — High Limit Racing Series (at LVMS dirt track)
Sunday
8 a.m. — Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open
8 a.m. — Speedway Children’s Charities live auction in the Draft Bar
10:15 a.m. — Pre-Race Track Pass access open (front-stretch, pass required)
11:40 a.m. — The Drivers Meeting (Neon Garage, pass required)
11:50 a.m. — Drivers red carpet walk (infield/front-stretch)
12:05 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions
12:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps)
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.