NASCAR

NASCAR returns to Las Vegas with Pennzoil 400 — FULL SCHEDULE

A “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign sits out in front of racer Joey Logando’s car at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2025 - 11:33 am
 

Schedule of events

Pennzoil 400 schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Schedule is subject to change:

Friday

1:30 p.m. — Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open

1:40 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying

3:05 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

4:10 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

6 p.m. — Ecosave 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race (134 laps)

Saturday

8 a.m. — Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open

10:35 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice

11:40 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

1:30 p.m. — The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps)

6:30 p.m. — High Limit Racing Series (at LVMS dirt track)

Sunday

8 a.m. — Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open

8 a.m. — Speedway Children’s Charities live auction in the Draft Bar

10:15 a.m. — Pre-Race Track Pass access open (front-stretch, pass required)

11:40 a.m. — The Drivers Meeting (Neon Garage, pass required)

11:50 a.m. — Drivers red carpet walk (infield/front-stretch)

12:05 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions

12:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps)

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

