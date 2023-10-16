NASCAR runner-up bemoans near-miss; Golden Knights marshals for race

Christopher Bell won the pole Saturday and led 61 laps Sunday, but finished less than a second behind Kyle Larson in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Golden Knights teammates Adin Hill, second from right, and William Carrier, second from left, pose with showgirls during the South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights teammates Adin Hill, left, and William Carrier, right, pose with a fan during the South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Christopher Bell drives his race car throughout the track during the South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Christopher Bell speaks with the media after winning the pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Christopher Bell watched the replay of the final lap on a big screen as he spoke with the media behind pit road at Las Vegas Motor Speedway following a second-place run at the South Point 400.

Bell cut into race leader Kyle Larson’s lead in the final laps, but the pole sitter’s efforts came up short. He was half a car length behind Larson as the two took the checkered flag Sunday.

As Bell answered a question on his outlook on the next two Round of 8 races, he reacted to the video replay of finishing 0.082 seconds behind Larson.

“Man, that stinks,” Bell said under his breath. “That really stinks.”

A win would have made Bell eligible to race for the Cup Series title next month at Phoenix. Bell now sits in fifth place, one spot below the cutline from the top four at minus-2.

“I really feel like that was our chance to make Phoenix this year and it slipped away from us,” Bell said. “We still have two more races to get ourselves into position. I feel good about that, but to be that close (and miss) really stinks.”

The Norman, Oklahoma, native led 61 laps, the second-most behind Larson’s 133 and was seemingly best in class behind Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet.

Bell was able to jump Larson as his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing pit crew gained him two spots on pit road on Lap 169 after a caution for the end of Stage 2.

He led 42 laps, but on a pit stop with 55 laps to go, Bell lost two spots on pit road. Larson regained the lead as he held off Bell the rest of the way.

“The pit stalls are really slick,” Bell said. “I just struggled to get going (on that last pit stop).”

Busch is best of the rest

Kyle Busch’s bid for a third NASCAR Cup Series title came to an end last Sunday when he was eliminated at Charlotte’s “Roval” following the Round of 12.

While his playoffs are over, the Las Vegas native put together a solid day at his home track, finishing third to be the top-finishing nonplayoff driver in Sunday’s race.

“We’re busting our tails,” said Busch, who started sixth. “We’re trying like hell to find all the answers and make sure we do all the right things. This was a good weekend of that.”

Busch won three races this season in his first season driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing after spending the previous 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing.

It was a good day for nonplayoff drivers, as Brad Keselowski finished fourth and Ross Chastain was fifth.

Knights give command

Golden Knights forward William Carrier and goalie Adin Hill had plenty of sporting events to choose from to attend Sunday.

On a weekend when the Raiders hosted the New England Patriots and TPC Summerlin hosted the Shriners Children’s Open, Carrier and Hill elected to fill their need for speed.

The duo served as the grand marshals for the South Point 400, giving the command to start engines after the Knights’ 4-1 victory Saturday night against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena.

Since the Knights’ arrival and immediate success, loaded weekends with multiple sporting events have become normal for Las Vegas.

“There’s a lot going on,” Carrier, one of the original Golden Knights said. “It’s not that big of a city and there’s a lot of sports and with the Raiders coming in, it’s great. You feel every weekend like something is going on. It’s been unbelievable for us, no one thought hockey was going to be a big sport, but it’s been great and we’ve had a good seven years.”

Hill, who has become a fan favorite after helping lead the Knights to the 2023 Stanley Cup and donning a Larry Johnson UNLV basketball jersey at the victory parade, said Sunday was his first NASCAR race and he was “excited” to experience the race.

With quick reflexes being essential for Hill in the net, the 27-year-old said he’s impressed with how quickly the drivers have to adapt in the car to high speeds and hot temperatures.

“There are cars moving everywhere, changing positions,” Hill said, “They definitely have to be mentally in it. And I’m sure it gets pretty hot in that car. … In my position, I do some vision and reaction time training, and I’m sure they do kind of a similar program.”

The fellow Canadians filled their need for speed with NASCAR. The Knights will be on the road with back-to-back games at Philadelphia and Pittsburgh the weekend of the Formula One race.

“We’ll definitely watch (the race),” Carrier said. “Obviously with Montreal, F1 goes there every year. It’s going to be special for people.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.