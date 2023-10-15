NASCAR South Point 400 ends in photo finish at LVMS

Kyle Larson led 133 laps and won both stages in NASCAR’s Round of 8 playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson walks out with his race car onto the track at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kyle Larson held off a late-race charge from pole winner Christopher Bell in a photo finish to win the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

With the win, Larson has qualified for the Championship 4 and will race for the Cup Series title next month at Phoenix.

Larson won by 0.082 seconds, won both stages and led 133 laps. He also won at LVMS in March 2021 on his way to claiming the title.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.