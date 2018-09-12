NASCAR to hold ‘Pup’ Series event in downtown Las Vegas

NBC Sports and North Shore Animal League America have partnered to present the NASCAR on NBC “Pup” Series at Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas.

It’s NASCAR weekend in Las Vegas, and that means puppies.

NBC Sports and North Shore Animal League America have partnered to present the NASCAR on NBC “Pup” Series at the NASCAR Playoff Party at Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 14 and 15 from noon until 5 p.m.

The event will include a custom-built NASCAR track model that will contain puppies “racing” as your favorite drivers.

Afterward, in an effort to raise awareness about the importance of rescue and adoption, all puppies will be available for adoption, in hopes they will find their fur-ever homes.

Visitors who submit an on-site application to adopt a puppy will receive a pair of tickets to a race, while supplies last.

