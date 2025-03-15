NASCAR truck race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway resumes after rain delay

The red flag came out for Friday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway because of rain. Cars are back on the track.

Fans attempt to stay dry in the stands as rain begins during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Ecosave 200 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Ecosave race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway resumed Friday after being stopped after 34 laps because of rain.

The delay lasted 55 minutes.

The caution came out on lap 25 for rain. Two-time series champion Ben Rhodes was in the lead at the time.

The rain also canceled the High Limit Racing series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway dirt track. The race was originally scheduled for Thursday, but it was postponed because of high winds.

Kyle Larson is a co-owner of the series. Larson was set to race in the event with Christopher Bell, who has won the last three NASCAR Cup Series races this season.

The series was scheduled to run two races (Thursday and Saturday) at the dirt track. Saturday’s race is still scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Smith nabs Xfinity pole

Earlier Friday, JR Motorsports had a strong qualifying session for Saturday’s The LiUNA Xfinity Series race.

Sammy Smith won the pole with a lap of 29.435 seconds (183.455 mph). The green flag is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I feel really good going into tomorrow,” Smith said. “I think we have to work on our race car just a touch with it going to be hotter and more rubbered down. It’s a good start. I was happy with practice and qualifying, so we just got to keep it up front.”

Smith’s JR Motorsports teammates and Xfinity Series rookies Carson Kvapil (29.502 seconds, 183.038 mph) and Connor Zilisch (29.564, 182.655) will start second and third, respectively.

“I feel like JRM as a whole right now has been very fast everywhere we’ve gone,” Smith said. “Us as a No. 8 team has done a lot of things to kind of boost that a little bit and help our 1 ½-mile program.”

It’s the third time JR Motorsports has swept the top three qualifying spots for an Xfinity Series race.

Smith is in his second season driving for JR Motorsports and sits fifth in the point standings through the first four races of the season. He finished 11th in the point standings last year and picked up a win at Talladega.

The pole could be a sign of better luck for Smith in Las Vegas. He has one top-10 finish and an average finish of 18.5 in four starts at the track.

“It validates the things we’re doing are right and we’re headed in the right direction,” Smith said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X