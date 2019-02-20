NASCAR Weekend in Las Vegas to bring fun for all ages

Race car driver Brad Keselowski (2) leads the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

If you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at NASCAR racing, next weekend is your chance.

NASCAR hits Las Vegas next weekend, and on March 2, fans will have a chance to drive or ride around the track like their favorite drivers.

Take a three-lap NASCAR ride-along with a professional racing instructor, or get behind the wheel yourself at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway following the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity race. Prices start at $135.99, and proceeds benefit the Speedway Children Charities, according to LVMS.

The event is one of many fan experiences in celebration of NASCAR Weekend from March 1-3.

Sports fans can kick off the weekend Feb. 28 at the Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend FanFest, where hometown drivers Noah Gragson and Brendan Gaughan will make an appearance. The event, held at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, is from 4-5 p.m., according to a Las Vegas Motor Speedway news release.

The highly popular NASCAR Hauler Parade will light up the Strip afterward at 6 p.m.

Also on Feb. 28, Las Vegas native Kyle Busch will sign autographs at M&M’s World on the Strip at 6:30 p.m. His brother, Kurt Busch, will be at the LVMS dirt track signing autographs before the World of Outlaws and NASCAR K&N Pro Series West races begin at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket-holders can enjoy the Turn 4 Turn Up fan area again this year, with the return of a Ferris wheel, fire pits, food trucks, a DJ, mechanical bull games and drinks, according to the release. The experience will be located on the concourse level overlooking the 1.5-mile oval and will emerge guests in a “festival-like atmosphere.”

Music lovers can watch several popular bands and musical acts perform at the Neon Garage from March 1-3, with special appearances at the NASCAR.com Trackside Live stage throughout the weekend.

NASCAR Weekend officially starts March 1 with the Strat Qualifying and the Strat 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race. The weekend concludes with the Pennzoil 400 on March 3.

Children 12 and under get in free March 1 and 2 with a ticketed adult. They also can attend the Kobalt 400 with a ticketed adult on March 3 for $10.

