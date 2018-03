Saturday’s NASCAR action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was full of engines revving and winds blowing.

Drivers compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Owen Larson, son of Kyle Larson, celebrates after his father won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Kyle Larson (42) celebrates with his son, Owen, after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Kyle Larson (42) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Kyle Larson (42) wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Fans watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Kyle Larson's (42) pit crew work on his car during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. He earned his ninth career Xfinity victory. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Mia, 9, and Kellan, 5, wave at drivers as they return to the Neon Garage at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Patrick Walsh, 10, his brothers, Matthew, 11, and Zachary, 13, wave at drivers as they return to the Neon Garage at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Bubba Wallace (43) practices at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Fans walk around ahead of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Attendees watch from the rails ahead of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Kyle Larson's (42) pit crew celebrates after Larson wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Alex Labbe's (36) pit crew works on his car during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Fans watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Attendees watch cars return to the Neon Garage at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Attendees watch as Kyle Busch's (18) pit crew prepare for a practice run at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Debbie Smith, of Reno, gets her shirt signed by Brad Keselowski at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Men walk past rows of tires before the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Jamie McMurray's (1) pit crew wait for inspections at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Mike Harmon (74) makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch as Jamie McMurray's (1) pit crew wait for inspections at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Justin Allgaier (7) gets a brief lead over Kyle Larson (42) during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Kyle Larson (42) maintains a lead over Ryan Blaney (22) during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Drivers compete during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Kyle Larson (42) crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch as Austin Dillon's (3) pit crew work on the Dow SILASTIC Silicone Elastomers Chevrolet at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Race fans watch from the top of RVs during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Drivers compete during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Kyle Larson (42) maintains a lead during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Drivers compete during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Spencer Gallagher (23) competes during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Dylan Lupton (28) crashes during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The green flag is waved for the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Drivers line up before the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (78) during final practice at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) during final practice at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) heads to the track during practice at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Members of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski's (2) go through inspections at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) takes a selfie with Liz Okeson of Cedar City, Utah at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (88) is interviewed at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (15) after practice at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell (34) is interviewed at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Darrell Wallace Jr. (43) takes a selfie with a fan at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Boyd Gaming 300 was the second race of a tripleheader NASCAR weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson won the Xfinity race by a margin of 0.881 seconds. It was Larson’s ninth Xfinity race win.

Check out the photo gallery above for our best photos from Saturday’s action from RJ photographers Chase Stevens and Andrea Cornejo.