NASCAR Xfinity Series race resumes after unusual weather delay

Freezing rain mixed with snow flurries brought out the red flag after 19 laps with AJ Allmendinger leading.

The crowd watches drivers get ready to compete in the Nascar Camping World Truck Series 5th Annual Victoria’s Voice 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Friday, March 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The ALSCO Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has resumed after a 41-minute red flag for a weather delay.

A snow delay.

