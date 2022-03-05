53°F
NASCAR Xfinity Series race resumes after unusual weather delay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2022 - 2:31 pm
 
Updated March 5, 2022 - 3:17 pm
The crowd watches drivers get ready to compete in the Nascar Camping World Truck Series 5th An ...
The crowd watches drivers get ready to compete in the Nascar Camping World Truck Series 5th Annual Victoria’s Voice 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Friday, March 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The ALSCO Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has resumed after a 41-minute red flag for a weather delay.

A snow delay.

Freezing rain mixed with snow flurries halted the race after 19 laps with AJ Allmendinger leading.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

