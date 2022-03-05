NASCAR Xfinity Series race resumes after unusual weather delay
Freezing rain mixed with snow flurries brought out the red flag after 19 laps with AJ Allmendinger leading.
The ALSCO Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has resumed after a 41-minute red flag for a weather delay.
A snow delay.
Freezing rain mixed with snow flurries halted the race after 19 laps with AJ Allmendinger leading.
Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.