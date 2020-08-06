91°F
NASCAR

NASCAR’s second Las Vegas race keeps September date

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2020 - 10:12 am
 

NASCAR released the final installment of its virus-delayed 2020 season Thursday with little changing regarding Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s second Cup Series race.

The South Point 400 will be held at 4 p.m. on Sept. 27 as originally scheduled with NBC Sports Network broadcasting.

No decision has been regarding spectator attendance. Most NASCAR races since the pandemic pause have been run in front of empty or limited grandstands.

In a statement, NASCAR said “modified event procedures and protocols have been finalized in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. NASCAR will determine if fans are allowed entrance to NASCAR Cup Series races on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines.”

The Truck and Xfinity Series races also keep their original South Point 400 weekend dates of Sept. 26 and 27, with the Truck Series getting the green flag at 6 p.m. local time and Xfinity at 4:30.

As per NASCAR rules revisions, practice and qualifying sessions will not be held.

The only difference between the new schedule and the original one is that the LVMS Xfinity race will now kick off the playoffs. The Cup Series event will be the second playoff race following the opener at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina Sept. 6.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

