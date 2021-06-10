91°F
NASCAR

No spectator restrictions for LVMS fall NASCAR race

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2021 - 3:22 pm
 
Kurt Busch (1) drives during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series South Point 40 ...
Kurt Busch (1) drives during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

September’s NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will run with no capacity restrictions.

In accordance with the June 1 decision by the state of Nevada and Clark County to lift attendance restrictions, LVMS will have all seats available for the September 23-26 weekend topped by the South Point 400 Cup Series race.

The four-day weekend kicks off Thursday, Sept. 23, with the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West event at the LVMS Bullring followed by a Truck Series race on Friday, Sept. 24 and the Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 25. The weekend concludes with the fourth annual South Point 400 on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Tickets are on sale at LVMS.com.

All four races will be run under the lights.

