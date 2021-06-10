No spectator restrictions for LVMS fall NASCAR race
All seats available for South Point 400 Cup Series race and Menards, Truck and Xfinity Series events Sept. 23-26.
September’s NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will run with no capacity restrictions.
In accordance with the June 1 decision by the state of Nevada and Clark County to lift attendance restrictions, LVMS will have all seats available for the September 23-26 weekend topped by the South Point 400 Cup Series race.
The four-day weekend kicks off Thursday, Sept. 23, with the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West event at the LVMS Bullring followed by a Truck Series race on Friday, Sept. 24 and the Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 25. The weekend concludes with the fourth annual South Point 400 on Sunday, Sept. 26.
Tickets are on sale at LVMS.com.
All four races will be run under the lights.
