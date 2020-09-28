Nobody to blame for latest Kyle Busch-Logano run-in

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano collided again at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday afternoon, taking the fierce rivals out of contention at the South Point 400.

The pit crew for Kyle Busch (18) sends off his car during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. Busch is from Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

A message for Jimmie Johnson is painted on a wall at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas in advance of the racing playoffs, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano had another run-in at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday afternoon that took the fierce rivals out of contention at the South Point 400.

This time, neither was to blame.

Denny Hamlin charged past both drivers and into the lead heading into turn 3 on the stage two restart, resulting in Busch and Logano trading paint. Logano was forced to pit with a left-rear tire rub. Busch was able to continue but at a slower pace after sustaining body damage.

Logano ran a lap down until getting the free pass to the lead lap during a late-race caution period and finished 14th. Busch fell further back after what appeared to be a pit gun malfunction during a subsequent pit stop before scrambling for a sixth-place finish.

The two tangled on the track and in a pit road fistfight at LVMS in 2017, and Busch blasted Logano for getting in his way while running a lap down at Bristol, Tennessee, during the previous playoff race.

But if the Las Vegan, now 1-for-19 on his hometown track, was upset with Logano Sunday he didn’t mention it on his in-car radio.

“(Expletive) … it’s killed,” was all he said after suffering crush panel damage.

Busch soldiered on and gained positions on late-race restarts that helped him salvage sixth place.

“Pretty dismal day I guess, said the two-time and reigning Cup Series champion who has won races in 15 consecutive seasons but is still chasing his first victory of 2020. “It looked like it was going to be like 12th or 14th if we didn’t have some good news on the last restart there. “

Road named for Johnson

Many times when an auto racing star retires he is bestowed with an easy chair, reading glasses and perhaps a pair of slippers.

But with many boxes yet to check on his high speed bucket list, Las Vegas Motor Speedway honored Jimmie Johnson by naming a street for him before the start of Sunday’s South Point 400 NASCAR playoff race.

The road leading into the infield tunnel was christened Jimmie Johnson Way in tribute to the seven-time series champion whose four LVMS victories are tops among Cup Series drivers.

A large “Thank You Jimmie 48” banner was placed above the Speedway Motorsports logo in turn 4 for the race in which Johnson, who failed to qualify for this year’s playoffs, finished 11th despite suffering a pit-road speeding penalty and a flat tire that paved the way for Kurt Busch’s victory.

Johnson, 45, will retire from full-time NASCAR racing at the end of the season but has signed to drive IndyCar street and road course races for car owner Chip Ganassi next year. He also is expected to compete in selected sports car events.

LVMS, South Point renew

The South Point and Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced a multiyear extension of the Las Vegas hotel’s sponsorship of the fall NASCAR playoff series race. The length of the deal was not disclosed.

The agreement extends a relationship between the track and South Point owner and auto racing enthusiast Michael Gaughan that began with the speedway’s groundbreaking in 1996.

The date of next fall’s race is expected to be announced soon.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.