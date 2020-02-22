55°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
NASCAR

Rain threatening Pennzoil 400 qualifying, Xfinity race at LVMS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2020 - 9:49 am
 

Rain is falling at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, threatening Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for the Pennzoil 4o0 and the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Cup Series qualifying is scheduled for 11:35 a.m, followed by the Xfinity race at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

