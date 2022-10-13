78°F
NASCAR

Riley Herbst’s NASCAR hauler involved in Arizona crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2022 - 9:49 pm
 
Riley Herbst is introduced before a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway F ...
Riley Herbst is introduced before a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Las Vegas native Riley Herbst (98) is introduced before the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series ...
Las Vegas native Riley Herbst (98) is introduced before the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

NASCAR driver Riley Herbst’s 98 Xfinity hauler was involved in a crash near Flagstaff, Ariz., on Wednesday afternoon, causing the hauler to tilt off the side of the road.

Video of the crash was recorded by Sprint Car driver Spencer Hill and shared on Twitter.

Spencer said in the another tweet that the two people in the hauler “seem to be okay.”

“Scary situation, and could have easily been so much worse,” Spencer wrote.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is hosting the South Point 400 on Sunday in a Cup Series playoff race. Herbst is not in the Cup playoff hunt and not in the Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday.

Riley Herbst is a Las Vegas native and joined Stewart-Haas Racing in 2021. In 2019, Herbst landed a full-time NASCAR ride when he joined Joe Gibbs Racing.

The son of off-road racing star Troy Herbst was part of the JGR driver development program in 2017 when he mostly competed in the ARCA Series, scoring a win and six top-five finishes in 19 starts. He also has driven for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Truck Series.

