Schedule of events at LVMS for NASCAR weekend

Here are the events scheduled at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this racing weekend, culminating with Sunday’s South Point 400.

Fans make their way to the Neon Garage during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

FRIDAY

— Noon – NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade (around LVMS)

— 4 p.m. – Fan Zone opens

— 4 p.m. – Ticket Gate C & Neon Garage open

— 4 p.m. – Ticket Gate opens at The Bullring

— 4:30 p.m. – Pre-race concert at The Bullring by The Little Bit Country Band (Star Nursery Stage)*

— 5:30 p.m. – ARCA Drivers Autograph Session w/ Kurt Busch & Brendan Gaughan (under Bullring grandstand)*

— 5:35 p.m. – Xfinity practice

— 6:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single car/1 lap)

— 7:15 p.m. – Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West Race at The Bullring*

* Separate event — race ticket required

SATURDAY

— 8 a.m. – Fan Zone opens

— 8 a.m. – Ticket gates, Neon Garage & VIP suites open

— 9:05 a.m. – NASCAR Cup Series practice

— 9:50 a.m. – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying (single car/1 lap/2 rounds)

— 11:30 a.m. – Xfinity Series driver introductions

— Noon – Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race

(Stages 45/90/201, 301.5 miles)

— Approx. 3:30 p.m. – USLCI races (¼ mile speedway front-stretch track)

SUNDAY

— 7 a.m. – Fan Zone opens

— 7 a.m. – Ticket gates, Neon Garage & VIP suites open

— 10 a.m. – Pre-Race ceremonies

— 10:50 a.m. – Drivers red carpet walk

— 11 a.m. – Cup Series driver introductions

— 11:30 a.m. – South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race

(Stages 80/165/267, 400.5 miles)

* All times are Pacific and the schedule is subject to change.