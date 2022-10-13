Schedule of events at LVMS for NASCAR weekend
Here are the events scheduled at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this racing weekend, culminating with Sunday’s South Point 400.
FRIDAY
— Noon – NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade (around LVMS)
— 4 p.m. – Fan Zone opens
— 4 p.m. – Ticket Gate C & Neon Garage open
— 4 p.m. – Ticket Gate opens at The Bullring
— 4:30 p.m. – Pre-race concert at The Bullring by The Little Bit Country Band (Star Nursery Stage)*
— 5:30 p.m. – ARCA Drivers Autograph Session w/ Kurt Busch & Brendan Gaughan (under Bullring grandstand)*
— 5:35 p.m. – Xfinity practice
— 6:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single car/1 lap)
— 7:15 p.m. – Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West Race at The Bullring*
* Separate event — race ticket required
SATURDAY
— 8 a.m. – Fan Zone opens
— 8 a.m. – Ticket gates, Neon Garage & VIP suites open
— 9:05 a.m. – NASCAR Cup Series practice
— 9:50 a.m. – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying (single car/1 lap/2 rounds)
— 11:30 a.m. – Xfinity Series driver introductions
— Noon – Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race
(Stages 45/90/201, 301.5 miles)
— Approx. 3:30 p.m. – USLCI races (¼ mile speedway front-stretch track)
SUNDAY
— 7 a.m. – Fan Zone opens
— 7 a.m. – Ticket gates, Neon Garage & VIP suites open
— 10 a.m. – Pre-Race ceremonies
— 10:50 a.m. – Drivers red carpet walk
— 11 a.m. – Cup Series driver introductions
— 11:30 a.m. – South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race
(Stages 80/165/267, 400.5 miles)
* All times are Pacific and the schedule is subject to change.