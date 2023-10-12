72°F
NASCAR

Schedule of events for NASCAR weekend at LVMS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2023 - 12:47 pm
 
Race fans walk pit road before the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas ...
Race fans walk pit road before the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Friday

11:30 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade (around LVMS)

Noon — Fan Zone opens

3:30 p.m. — Ticket Gate C & Neon Garage open at the Speedway

4 p.m. — Ticket Gate opens at The Bullring

4:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice

4:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (single vehicle/1 lap)

5:45 p.m. — ARCA Drivers Autograph Session*

7:15 p.m. — Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West Race at The Bullring*

Post-Race — 602 Modifieds, Outlaw Factory Stocks, Super Stocks & Skid Plate Cars at The Bullring

* Separate event, race ticket required

Saturday

7:30 a.m. — Fan Zone opens

8:30 a.m. — Neon Garage, VIP Suites & Ticket Gates B-C-D Open

9:35 a,m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice

9:45 a.m. — Xfinity Series drivers autograph session (Neon Garage pass required)

10:20 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (single vehicle/1 lap/2 rounds)

12:10 p.m. Xfinity Series driver introductions

12:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 Playoff Race

(Stages 45/90/201 laps, 301.5 miles)

Post-Race Tim Dugger Concert (Fan Zone)

Sunday

6:30 a.m. — Fan Zone opens

7 a.m. — Neon Garage, VIP Suites & Ticket Gates A-B-C-D open

8:30–9:30 a.m — Speedway Children’s Charities Live Auction (Draft Bar – ticket required)

9:15 a.m. — Pre-Race Track Pass access open (front-stretch – pass required)

9:30 a.m. — Raceway Ministries Service (Geico Lot Tent near Drag Strip Grandstands – open to the public)

10 a.m. — Pre-Race Concert featuring Sugar Ray (front-stretch)

10:45 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series drivers meeting (Neon Garage pass required)

10:55 a.m. — Drivers Red Carpet Walk (infield/front-stretch)

11:05 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions

11:30 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 Playoff Race

(Stages 80/165/267 laps, 400.5 miles)

* All times are Pacific and the schedule is subject to change.

