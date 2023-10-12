Schedule of events for NASCAR weekend at LVMS
Here are the events scheduled at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this racing weekend, culminating with Sunday’s NASCAR South Point 400.
Friday
11:30 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade (around LVMS)
Noon — Fan Zone opens
3:30 p.m. — Ticket Gate C & Neon Garage open at the Speedway
4 p.m. — Ticket Gate opens at The Bullring
4:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice
4:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (single vehicle/1 lap)
5:45 p.m. — ARCA Drivers Autograph Session*
7:15 p.m. — Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West Race at The Bullring*
Post-Race — 602 Modifieds, Outlaw Factory Stocks, Super Stocks & Skid Plate Cars at The Bullring
* Separate event, race ticket required
Saturday
7:30 a.m. — Fan Zone opens
8:30 a.m. — Neon Garage, VIP Suites & Ticket Gates B-C-D Open
9:35 a,m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice
9:45 a.m. — Xfinity Series drivers autograph session (Neon Garage pass required)
10:20 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (single vehicle/1 lap/2 rounds)
12:10 p.m. Xfinity Series driver introductions
12:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 Playoff Race
(Stages 45/90/201 laps, 301.5 miles)
Post-Race Tim Dugger Concert (Fan Zone)
Sunday
6:30 a.m. — Fan Zone opens
7 a.m. — Neon Garage, VIP Suites & Ticket Gates A-B-C-D open
8:30–9:30 a.m — Speedway Children’s Charities Live Auction (Draft Bar – ticket required)
9:15 a.m. — Pre-Race Track Pass access open (front-stretch – pass required)
9:30 a.m. — Raceway Ministries Service (Geico Lot Tent near Drag Strip Grandstands – open to the public)
10 a.m. — Pre-Race Concert featuring Sugar Ray (front-stretch)
10:45 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series drivers meeting (Neon Garage pass required)
10:55 a.m. — Drivers Red Carpet Walk (infield/front-stretch)
11:05 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions
11:30 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 Playoff Race
(Stages 80/165/267 laps, 400.5 miles)
* All times are Pacific and the schedule is subject to change.