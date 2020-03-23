67°F
Speedway to host Red Cross blood drives during virus threat

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2020 - 2:19 pm
 

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host four Red Cross blood drives beginning Friday at the media center in the track infield from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. to help offset a blood supply shortage during the coronavirus pandemic. Other drives will be April 2, April 7 and April 11, also from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Our community has both a lack of donated blood as well as facilities to collect blood,” LVMS general manager Chris Powell said in a statement. “Our facility gives the Red Cross a donation center in the northeast part of the valley that is spacious enough to accommodate the social distancing guidelines set forth by local, state and federal governments.”

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

