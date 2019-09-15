Tyler Reddick parlays fuel strategy into Xfinity Series win
The Richard Childress Racing driver made a 70-lap green flag run during the final race stage and held on for a victory over Christopher Bell at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
It was all Christopher Bell, almost all the time during Saturday’s Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
And then it was Tyler Reddick’s time to conserve fuel.
The reigning Xfinity Series champion made a 70-lap green flag run during the final race stage and held on for a narrow victory over the hard-charging Bell, who led 154 of the 200 laps and 88 of the first 90. But Reddick led the laps that counted, parlaying alternate strategy into a win by .738 of a second in the regular-season finale.
“The last few laps I started losing fuel pressure — I didn’t think I was going to make it running the top of the fence,” said the Richard Childress Racing driver about coasting along the wall to conserve fuel and hold off Bell, who yielded the lead when he pitted with 30 laps to go. “Christopher Bell had an unreal fast racecar today.”
It was the 23-year-old Reddick’s fifth victory of 2019 and his eighth in 77 Xfinity starts. Brandon Jones, polesitter Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top five, with Las Vegas’ Noah Gragson finishing sixth, the last car on the lead lap. Gragson started 36th in the 38-car field after slapping the wall on his qualifying run.
It was a good day for young Las Vegas drivers, as Riley Herbst steered a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to a ninth-place finish after starting 15th.
Cooler heads prevail
With the South Point 400 moving to late September in 2020, spectators finally may be able to beat the heat.
Next year’s LVMS playoff race is scheduled for Sept. 27, when the average high temperature in Las Vegas is 89 degrees compared with 93 on Sept. 15. (The projected high Sunday is 101 degrees.) Next year’s race will retain the 4:15 p.m. starting time.
The 2020 South Point 400 will open the second playoff round instead of the first, meaning playoff media day will not be held. But LVMS officials said Burnout Blvd. on the Strip most likely would return, only with 12 cars and drivers instead of 16.
No more shrinkage
Las Vegas Motor Speedway got a little more quaint before South Point 400 weekend with the removal of additional seats.
Spectator capacity at LVMS was estimated at 140,000 during NASCAR’s halcyon days in the early 2000s. It was reduced from around 80,000 for the Cup Series race in March to an estimated 70,000 by swapping out more rows of seats on the frontstretch and replacing them with food and beverage holders.
There should be no further reductions. Speedway officials believe LVMS’ current capacity is ideal given the current economics of NASCAR.
Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 results
NASCAR Xfinitiy Series
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Lap length: 1.5 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200 laps
2. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200
3. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200
4. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 200
5. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200
6. (36) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200
7. (16) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 199
8. (13) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 199
9. (15) Riley Herbst(i), Toyota, 199
10. (8) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 199
11. (7) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 199
12. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, 199
13. (11) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 199
14. (19) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199
15. (22) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 199
16. (10) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 199
17. (17) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 198
18. (37) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 198
19. (29) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 198
20. (20) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 197
21. (12) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 197
22. (23) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 197
23. (21) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 196
24. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 196
25. (24) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 195
26. (18) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 194
27. (30) David Starr, Chevrolet, 194
28. (38) Ja Junior Avila, Toyota, 193
29. (28) Tyler Matthews, Chevrolet, 191
30. (32) Joey Gase, Toyota, Vibration, 187
31. (34) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 186
32. (31) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, accident, 121
33. (25) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, suspension, 66
34. (27) Joe Nemechek(i), Chevrolet, steering, 56
35. (33) Chad Finchum, Toyota, suspension, 52
36. (35) Stan Mullis, Toyota, carburetor, 22
37. (9) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, overheating, 20
38. (14) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, fuel pump, 2
Race statistics
Average speed of winner: 138.284 mph
Time of race: 2 hours, 10 minutes, 10 seconds
Margin of victory: 0.738 seconds
Caution flags: four for 20 laps
Lead changes: 13 among four drivers
Lap leaders: Custer 0, Bell 1-47, Allgaier 48, Bell 49-51, Allgaier 52, Bell 53-92; Allgaier 93, Bell 94-112, Allgaier 113, Bell 114-115, Allgaier 116-126, Bell 127-169, Briscoe 170, Reddick 171-200
Leaders summary (driver, times led, laps led): Bell six times for 154 laps; Reddick one time for 30 laps; Justin Allgaier five times for 15 laps; Chase Briscoe one time for 1 lap.