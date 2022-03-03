Who has the most Pennzoil 400 wins?

It’s all about the numbers in auto racing, as illustrated by the history of NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

A numerical look at the Pennzoil 400

.045

Closest finish in history, Jimmie Johnson over Matt Kenseth in 2006.

1

Combined victories by Las Vegas’ Busch brothers. Kyle won in 2009; older brother Kurt has yet to win the spring race on his hometown track though he won the fall South Point 400 playoff race in 2020.

2

Number of yellow flags in the inaugural in 1998 won by Mark Martin. The number of cautions and laps run under caution (9) are race records.

3:34:37

The longest race in history (time). Kyle Busch won in 2009 when the event was extended to 285 laps or 427.5 miles — instead of the usual 267 laps — to honor race sponsor Shelby 427.

4

Victories by seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. The current IndyCar competitor won three straight Pennzoil 400s from 2005-07 and came home first again in 2010.

6

Most top five finishes, by Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon, Matt Kenseth, Jimmie Johnson and Tony Stewart.

7

Victories by Roush Fenway Racing, tops among NASCAR teams. Roush drivers won the first three Pennzoil 400s and five of the first seven, with Mark Martin winning the inaugural race in 1998.

8

Most rookie starters. It happened twice, in 2006 and 2014. Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. were two of the first-year drivers in 2006 and reigning series champion Kyle Larson in 2014.

9.104

Largest margin of victory (seconds), Matt Kenseth over Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2003.

10

Most top 10 finishes, by Mark Martin, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Matt Kenseth.

12

Victories by Ford, tops among the NASCAR manufacturers. Chevrolets have crossed the line first eight times followed by Toyota with three wins and Dodge with one.

14

Yellow flags during the 2009 race won by Kyle Busch. The number of cautions and laps run under caution (66) are race records.

16

Most different leaders, in 2007.

23

Age of Kyle Busch when he won the 2009 race, a Pennzoil 400 record for youngest winner.

25

Worst start by a race winner, by Matt Kenseth in 2004.

28

Most lead changes, in 2007.

33

Fewest cars running at the finish, in 2004.

42

Most cars running at the finish, in 2000, 2014 and 2015.

44

Age of Sterling Marlin when he won the 2002 race, a Pennzoil 400 record for oldest winner.

119.982

Slowest average speed by a race winner, by Jeff Burton in the rain-shortened 2000 race.

148

Number of laps completed by race winner Jeff Burton before the 2000 race was halted by rain. It was the only Pennzoil 400 shortened by weather.

219

Number of laps led by Jeff Gordon in 2010, a Pennzoil 400 record.

154.849

Winner Joey Logano’s record average speed in 2019. Brad Keselowski, Logano’s former Penske Racing teammate, averaged 154.633 en route to the 2014 victory.

196.328

Kurt Busch’s record pole qualifying speed in 2016.

4,451

Most laps completed, by Jeff Gordon in 18 starts.

