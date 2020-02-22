Xfinity race under rain delay after NASCAR qualifying canceled
Las Vegas Motor Speedway is in standby mode during wet weather at the track.
It has started to rain again at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race is under another rain delay.
The engines were started and the cars were just about the roll away on the parade laps when rain begin to fall a second time.
Early morning showers canceled qualifying for the Xfinity race as well as Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. Both starting fields will be set by 2019 owner’s points.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
