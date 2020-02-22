Xfinity race under rain delay after NASCAR qualifying canceled

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is in standby mode during wet weather at the track.

Martin Truex Jr.,center, walks with a crew member down pit road as rain delays the start of the first of two Daytona 500 qualifying auto races at Daytona International Speedway, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Rain was falling at Las Vegas Motor Speedway early Saturday, threatening the scheduled races. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

It has started to rain again at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race is under another rain delay.

The engines were started and the cars were just about the roll away on the parade laps when rain begin to fall a second time.

Early morning showers canceled qualifying for the Xfinity race as well as Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. Both starting fields will be set by 2019 owner’s points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

