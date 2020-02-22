53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
NASCAR

Xfinity race under rain delay after NASCAR qualifying canceled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2020 - 9:49 am
 
Updated February 22, 2020 - 12:12 pm

It has started to rain again at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race is under another rain delay.

The engines were started and the cars were just about the roll away on the parade laps when rain begin to fall a second time.

Early morning showers canceled qualifying for the Xfinity race as well as Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. Both starting fields will be set by 2019 owner’s points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kyle Busch prepares for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday, Sept ...
Kyle Busch believes he is NASCAR’s best driver
By Ron Kantowski • / RJ

At 34 and still well within his prime, the Las Vegas native has won 208 races across the sport’s three major touring series, more than any other driver in history.