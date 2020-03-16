NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at LVMS postponed

Drag racing joins virtually every other sports league and organization in suspending activity amid the coronavirus pandemic for a minimum of 30 days.

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Tim Wilkerson picks up his first Funny Car No. 1 qualifier since Bristol 2017, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the annual DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Marc Gewertz/NHRA via AP)

The DENSO Spark Plugs Four-Wide NHRA Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway scheduled for April 3-5 officially was postponed Monday.

The announcement came after the NHRA joined virtually every other sports organization in suspending activity amid the coronavirus pandemic. The NHRA said it would shut down the season for a minimum of 30 days.

The spring Las Vegas race joins last weekend’s Gatornationals in Florida on the list of events to be rescheduled. The NHRA at this time plans to resume its schedule April 17-19 in Houston.

“One of Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s primary goals is to do what’s in the best interests of the loyal and passionate fans who attend our races,” LVMS general manager Chris Powell said in a statement. “While we’re disappointed to have to postpone such a great event, we understand that the health and safety of our fans, competitors, sponsors and race officials must be paramount.”

The Four-Wide Nationals will be rescheduled, the NHRA and LVMS said.

Those who already purchased tickets have three options:

— They can use them for the rescheduled event.

— They can receive an event credit for the full amount paid, plus an additional 20 percent. The event credit can be applied toward any NHRA national event at LVMS, including grandstand seating or camping.

— They can choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price.

Local fans are advised to check LVMS.com for updates and the latest news from the track.

