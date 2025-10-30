3 things to watch at NHRA Nevada Nationals at LVMS — SCHEDULE

The NHRA returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the NHRA Nevada Nationals, the penultimate event of the season. Here are three things to watch and the schedule.

(Top to bottom) Top Fuel drivers Shawn Langdon, Doug Kalitta, Antron Brown and Brittany Force race from the start during qualifying for the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, April 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pro Stock driver Dallas Glenn, from left, Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart and Funny Car driver Austin Prock celebrate their victories at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Top Fuel drivers, from top, Tony Stewart, Steve Torrence, Justin Ashley and Doug Kalitta compete in the second round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In this image provided by the NHRA, Doug Kalitta took the Top Fuel No. 1 qualifier spot at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Michael Allio/NHRA via AP)

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Pro Stock points leader Dallas Glenn won his seventh race of the season on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Ennis, Texas when he clocked a 6.605-second pass at 208.89 mph to win over Aaron Stanfield and pick up his first Texas NHRA FallNationals at the Texas Motorplex. (Jerry Foss/NHRA via AP)

In this photo provided by the NHRA, reigning Funny Car world champion Austin Prock won his ninth race of the 2025 NHRA season on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Ennis, Texas at the Texas NHRA FallNationals. (Jerry Foss/NHRA via AP)

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Doug Kalitta extended his Top Fuel points lead on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Tennis, Texas, when he won the Texas NHRA FallNationals over Texan Steve Torrence. (Jerry Foss/NHRA via AP)

Two races are left in the NHRA season, and all titles across the four top national classes could be close to decided this week in Las Vegas.

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the penultimate event in the NHRA season with the NHRA Nevada Nationals. Qualifying begins at 11 a.m. Friday and continues Saturday. Eliminations begin at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Across Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock Car, the championship leaders have significant point advantages. The title races could go from decided to still up for grabs after the weekend.

“You can’t help but keep an eye on (the point standings) and the different guys that are in the points deal with you,” Top Fuel points leader Doug Kalitta said. “At the end of the day, for me anyways, just shake all that off, have fun and try to get the win. That’ll take care of the rest.”

Here are three things to watch at this weekend’s NHRA Nevada Nationals:

1. Huge Top Fuel lead

Kalitta has the biggest advantage of all the championship leaders. He has a 141-point lead in the point standings over second-place Justin Ashley, and Shawn Langdon, driving for Kalitta’s team, is third (-159 points).

“We’re trying to stay in the points (lead), that’s definitely the main goal,” Kalitta said. “My mindset is to go there and plan on trying to win the race and let the points be where they end up.”

Kalitta, the 2023 Top Fuel champion, has four wins this year, but didn’t get his first win of 2025 until Sonoma (California) on June 27. He won the following week at Brainerd (Minnesota) and comes into Las Vegas as the winner of the past two events at Gateway (Illinois) and Texas.

“We definitely have some momentum going (into Las Vegas),” Kalitta said. “Alan Johnson, my crew chief, he’s been collecting all of the trophies from the last few races, keeping them in his lounge, so it’s a good reminder of what we’ve been accomplishing and to keep it going.”

2. Back-to-back in Funny Car

Austin Prock is on his way to winning a second straight Funny Car world title. Prock, driving for legendary driver John Force, has a 112-point lead over Matt Hagan in the Funny Car standings.

Prock is in his second Funny Car season with John Force Racing. He won his ninth race this season Oct. 12 at Texas. Prock has won seven of the past 10 races since June 22.

Last year, Prock won eight times to claim his first Funny Car title. It appeared this year’s Funny Car title race would be a little wide open after three different drivers won in the first three races.

Then, in the spring at LVMS, Prock claimed his first win of the season at the Four-Wide Nationals to begin his tear through the summer to be in a great spot to repeat. Prock’s teammate, Jack Beckman, is third (-131 points) in the standings, followed by Ron Capps (-149) and Daniel Wilkerson (-189).

3. Tight Pro Stock battle

The race is closer in Pro Stock Car. The title will come down to Dallas Glenn or Greg Anderson in Pro Stock.

Glenn has a 60-point lead over Anderson. Glenn has seven wins, including LVMS in the spring, and Anderson has six victories. Anderson won his second title last year, while Glenn is seeking his first title.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Up next

NHRA Nevada Nationals

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Friday

Pro Stock (Car and Motorcycle) qualifying: 12:30 p.m., 3

Nitro (Top Fuel and Funny Car) qualifying: 1:30 p.m., 4

Saturday

Nitro qualifying: noon, 2:30 p.m.

Pro Stock qualifying: 1 p.m., 3:30

Sunday

Nitro eliminations: 11 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:05, 4:30 (finals)

Pro Stock eliminations: noon, 1:55 p.m., 3:25, 4:20 (finals)