3-time NASCAR champ claims 1st NHRA Top Fuel victory in Las Vegas
Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart claimed his first NHRA Top Fuel win Sunday at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart claimed his first NHRA Top Fuel victory at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals on Sunday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Stewart defeated Justin Ashley, Antron Brown and Jasmine Salinas in the Top Fuel final.
Austin Prock, the 2024 Funny Car world champion, won the Funny Car final over Paul Lee, Matt Hagan and Dave Richards.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.