85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
NHRA Races

3-time NASCAR champ claims 1st NHRA Top Fuel victory in Las Vegas

Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart, holding his son Dominic James Stewart, poses for photos with his ...
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart, holding his son Dominic James Stewart, poses for photos with his crew following his victory in the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Funny Car driver Cruz Pedregon warms up during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Ve ...
Funny Car driver Cruz Pedregon warms up during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart poses for a photo with the trophy after his victory in the NHRA 4- ...
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart poses for a photo with the trophy after his victory in the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart, holding his son Dominic James Stewart, poses for photos with his ...
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart, holding his son Dominic James Stewart, poses for photos with his crew following his victory in the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart makes his way off the track while celebrating his victory in the N ...
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart makes his way off the track while celebrating his victory in the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Pro Stock driver Dallas Glenn, from left, Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart and Funny Car driver Aus ...
Pro Stock driver Dallas Glenn, from left, Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart and Funny Car driver Austin Prock celebrate their victories at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart celebrates his victory with fans during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals ...
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart celebrates his victory with fans during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart raises the trophy while celebrating his victory in the NHRA 4-Wide ...
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart raises the trophy while celebrating his victory in the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart raises the trophy while celebrating his victory in the NHRA 4-Wide ...
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart raises the trophy while celebrating his victory in the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart, right, celebrates his victory during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at ...
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart, right, celebrates his victory during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart takes off from the start in the final round during the NHRA 4-Wide ...
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart takes off from the start in the final round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart prepares for the final round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at T ...
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart prepares for the final round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Crew members for Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart celebrate his victory during the NHRA 4-Wide Nati ...
Crew members for Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart celebrate his victory during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Race fans take in the action during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor S ...
Race fans take in the action during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Top Fuel drivers, from top, Tony Stewart, Steve Torrence, Justin Ashley and Doug Kalitta compet ...
Top Fuel drivers, from top, Tony Stewart, Steve Torrence, Justin Ashley and Doug Kalitta compete in the second round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Officials and crew members check the track during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las ...
Officials and crew members check the track during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart warms up for the second round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at ...
Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart warms up for the second round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Funny car driver Spencer Hyde skids on the track in the second round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nat ...
Funny car driver Spencer Hyde skids on the track in the second round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An attendee adjusts his hat during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Sp ...
An attendee adjusts his hat during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Top Fuel driver Justin Ashley prepares to compete in the second round during the NHRA 4-Wide Na ...
Top Fuel driver Justin Ashley prepares to compete in the second round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Top Fuel driver Antron Brown is moved to the track during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Stri ...
Top Fuel driver Antron Brown is moved to the track during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Race fans wait during a break in the action at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Ve ...
Race fans wait during a break in the action at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Top Fuel drivers Jasmine Salinas, top lane, Shawn Reed, second from top, Josh Hart, third lane, ...
Top Fuel drivers Jasmine Salinas, top lane, Shawn Reed, second from top, Josh Hart, third lane, and Antron Brown compete in the second round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Top Fuel drivers Justin Ashley, left, and Tony Stewart take off from the start in the final rou ...
Top Fuel drivers Justin Ashley, left, and Tony Stewart take off from the start in the final round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Crew members for Funny Car driver Matt Hagan prepare for the final round during the NHRA 4-Wide ...
Crew members for Funny Car driver Matt Hagan prepare for the final round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Pro Stock drivers prepare for the final round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at ...
Pro Stock drivers prepare for the final round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Funny Car drivers prepare to compete in the final round of the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Str ...
Funny Car drivers prepare to compete in the final round of the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Pro Stock driver Dallas Glenn before competing in the final round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nation ...
Pro Stock driver Dallas Glenn before competing in the final round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Pro Stock driver Dallas Glenn warms up before competing in the final round during the NHRA 4-Wi ...
Pro Stock driver Dallas Glenn warms up before competing in the final round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Pro Stock drivers head to the track for the final round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The ...
Pro Stock drivers head to the track for the final round during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
In this image provided by the NHRA, Doug Kalitta took the Top Fuel No. 1 qualifier spot at the ...
Top Fuel driver seeks repeat NHRA victory — QUALIFYING RESULTS
Funny Car driver Ron Capps gets his equipment on during qualifying for the NHRA 4-Wide National ...
Funny Car champ relives scary crash, will expand NHRA race team
Shawn Langdon poses after winning the NHRA Arizona Nationals on March 23 in Chandler, Arizona. ...
Top Fuel points leader ‘motivated’ to get first NHRA win at LVMS
Las Vegas Motor Speedway president Chris Powell, standing about the third floor balcony of the ...
‘The face’ of LVMS reflects on career before his final NASCAR weekend
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2025 - 4:20 pm
 
Updated April 13, 2025 - 5:53 pm

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart claimed his first NHRA Top Fuel victory at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals on Sunday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Stewart defeated Justin Ashley, Antron Brown and Jasmine Salinas in the Top Fuel final.

Austin Prock, the 2024 Funny Car world champion, won the Funny Car final over Paul Lee, Matt Hagan and Dave Richards.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES