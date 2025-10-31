Brittany Force looks to cap full-time NHRA career with LVMS win

Brittany Force is the defending fall winner at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. She is stepping away from full-time racing after the season.

Top Fuel driver Brittany Force, left, shows her trophy to her father John after winning the NHRA Nationals as Funny Car driver Austin Prock, right, winner of the NHRA Nationals, looks on at the Strips at Las Vegas Speedway, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Top Fuel racer Brittany Force awaits her first race during Day 1 of NHRA 4-Wide Nationals on "The Strip" at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Top Fuel driver Brittany Force, center, celebrates her win following the NHRA Nationals at the Strips at Las Vegas Speedway, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

It’s starting to settle in for Top Fuel driver Brittany Force that she has two races left in her decorated NHRA career.

Force announced in September that she was stepping away from full-time competition at the end of the 2025 season to focus on starting a family.

That leaves two more chances for the two-time Top Fuel world champion to add to her resume as one of the most successful female drivers across all motor sports.

The 39-year-old will have a great chance at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the second-to-last race in the season. She is the defending winner of the fall LVMS race.

Qualifying for Nitro (Top Fuel and Funny Car) continues at noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Eliminations begin at 11 a.m. Sunday.

“It has settled in; it’s slowly settling in,” Force said. “I was very lucky that my sponsors stood by me and allowed me to make an announcement (in September) that kind of helped me process everything with the season ending to put it out there and let everyone know what’s going on.”

Special moment at LVMS

Force is a four-time winner at LVMS. That included a sweep at both 2022 Las Vegas races, when she won her second Top Fuel title.

Her win Nov. 4, 2024, which was on a Monday after a lengthy track cleanup and cold temperatures Sunday, is one of her most memorable.

Force, driving for her father, John, won with her dad making his first appearance at an NHRA event after he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a crash in a June race.

Austin Prock, driving for John Force’s Funny Car team, also won in Las Vegas that weekend.

Brittany Force said she knew it was going to be a special weekend.

“I knew my dad (was) going to be in Vegas, and Vegas was going to be our weekend,” she said. “I didn’t say it to anybody because I’m superstitious. I didn’t want to jinx myself. I just had this feeling.”

It was also a significant win for Brittany Force because it snapped a two-year winless drought.

“That race is one win that’ll really stand out to me with everything behind it,” she said. “It was his big return, and we got him a double-up with both Austin and I winning, and it was so special. I’ll never forget it.”

Still setting records

Force has one win in 2025 at the New England Nationals (Epping, New Hampshire) in June. But she has further etched her name in the record books with several fast-qualifying runs.

At the Northwest Nationals (Kent, Washington) in July, Force set a record for the fastest Top Fuel run at 341.59 mph.

Then, at Sonoma (California) later in July, Force broke her own record with a qualifying run at 343.16 mph. She then broke her record again at the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis in September with a run at 343.51 mph.

“It’s crazy that we’ve done it so many times this year, and we just keep outdoing it,” Force said. “To do it in Indy, one of the biggest races of the year, is awesome for our team.”

Force is fifth in the Top Fuel standings, 234 points behind leader Doug Kalitta. She has 18 career Top Fuel wins and hopes to add to that total in Las Vegas, one of her favorite tracks.

“We’ve been lucky here. We’ve been successful here,” she said.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.