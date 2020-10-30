Cobbled-together NHRA schedule produces storylines for LVMS

The NHRA lost 16 national races and iconic racer John Force during the COVID-19 pandemic but has regrouped to put on a championship race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

During COVID-19, drag racing at its highest level had started to resemble its name. It was kind of a drag, to say the least.

The NHRA during the pandemic lost 16 national races — including the Denso Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in April — as well its title sponsor, its highest profile driver and his race teams, its Countdown to the Championship and its traditional season-ending championship race in Pomona, California.

But showing some resilience, the NHRA returned after a nearly five-month shutdown. It cobbled together an 11-race season that concludes this weekend at LVMS where champions will be crowned in the Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle classes.

Here are three things to look for at the Dodge NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil:

1. Force of none

Actually, one will be able to look near and far this weekend and not find John Force and his Top Fuel and Funny Car race teams. The legendary 16-time Funny Car champion shut down his operation during the pandemic, meaning he and his drivers — defending champion Robert Hight in Funny Car and Force’s daughter, Brittany, and budding star Austin Prock in Top Fuel — won’t be tearing down The Strip at a blistering pace.

Force, 71, said the pandemic made it impossible for him to honor sponsor commitments but plans on returning for a full campaign in 2021.

“Suddenly the virus hit and it changed the world,” the sport’s beloved icon said. “We had to make cuts everywhere. In our contracts with sponsors we have guarantees. They get social media, certain number of races, certain number of race days, activation at races and other commitments. No matter how I looked at it, I couldn’t deliver on those commitments.”

2. Fans in the stands

With qualification runs beginning at noon on Saturday, the Dodge Finals will beat Saturday night’s UNLV-UNR college football game at Allegiant Stadium by about 7½ hours in becoming the first major sporting event in Southern Nevada to be contested in front of spectators during the pandemic.

Attendance will be limited to around 3,000 or roughly 10 percent of The Strip’s estimated capacity. All available tickets have been sold.

Fans who have purchased tickets will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distance guidelines.

3. Championship battles

The champions’ trophies will feature a new logo — Camping World replaced longtime NHRA title sponsor Coca-Cola and its Mello Yello brand during the pandemic pause — and with the finals offering 1½ times normal points, the pro class championships will not be decided until Sunday’s final eliminations.

The most competitive battle is in Funny Car, where Don Schumacher Racing teammates Matt Hagan, Tommy Johnson Jr. and Jack Beckman are separated by 43 points (a win in each of four rounds is worth 30 points). Two-time reigning champion Steve Torrence has a solid 101-point edge over Doug Kalitta in Top Fuel. Erica Enders, Jason Line and Jeg Coughlin Jr., who have combined for 11 titles, are in a three-way race for the Pro Stock crown, with three-time champ Enders leading the other two by 55 points.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Matt Smith enjoys a comfortable 78-point edge on Scotty Pollacheck.

