LVMS allowed 40-50% capacity of fans for NHRA event

Provided all tickets are sold, the DENSO Four-Wide Nationals will be the second most-attended sporting event in Southern Nevada since the advent of the pandemic.

Some fans wear personal protective equipment while watching the Dodge NHRA Finals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Drag Strip on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans watch as the Dodge NHRA Finals are underway at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

As many as 10,000 spectators per day will be allowed at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the April 16-18 DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

Provided all tickets are sold, the NHRA’s spring stop at LVMS will be the second most-attended sporting event in Southern Nevada since the advent of the pandemic. Daily crowds were estimated at 12,500 attended NASCAR Weekend in early March.

The 10,000 limit will represent about 40 to 50 percent of the drag strip’s capacity.

LVMS also released the Four-Wide schedule Monday. The first rounds of Pro Stock and Nitro Qualifying are set for 3:30 p.m. April 16, with two qualifying rounds April 17, beginning at 1 p.m. and 3:30. Final eliminations start at noon April 18.

The Four-Wide Nationals will be the second NHRA race weekend of 2021. Josh Hart, JR Todd, Greg Anderson and Matt Smith won in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle at the season-opening Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.

Single-day adult tickets for the Four-Wide Nationals begin at $37 Friday, $57 Saturday and $61 Sunday. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 800-644-4444 or log onto LVMS.com.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.