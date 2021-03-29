80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
NHRA Races

LVMS allowed 40-50% capacity of fans for NHRA event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2021 - 12:20 pm
 
Updated March 29, 2021 - 12:33 pm
Some fans wear personal protective equipment while watching the Dodge NHRA Finals at Las Vegas ...
Some fans wear personal protective equipment while watching the Dodge NHRA Finals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Drag Strip on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fans watch as the Dodge NHRA Finals are underway at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 1, ...
Fans watch as the Dodge NHRA Finals are underway at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

As many as 10,000 spectators per day will be allowed at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the April 16-18 DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

Provided all tickets are sold, the NHRA’s spring stop at LVMS will be the second most-attended sporting event in Southern Nevada since the advent of the pandemic. Daily crowds were estimated at 12,500 attended NASCAR Weekend in early March.

The 10,000 limit will represent about 40 to 50 percent of the drag strip’s capacity.

LVMS also released the Four-Wide schedule Monday. The first rounds of Pro Stock and Nitro Qualifying are set for 3:30 p.m. April 16, with two qualifying rounds April 17, beginning at 1 p.m. and 3:30. Final eliminations start at noon April 18.

The Four-Wide Nationals will be the second NHRA race weekend of 2021. Josh Hart, JR Todd, Greg Anderson and Matt Smith won in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle at the season-opening Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.

Single-day adult tickets for the Four-Wide Nationals begin at $37 Friday, $57 Saturday and $61 Sunday. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 800-644-4444 or log onto LVMS.com.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
17-mile backup reported on southbound I-15 near Primm
17-mile backup reported on southbound I-15 near Primm
2
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
3
CDC extends eviction moratorium
CDC extends eviction moratorium
4
CARTOON: Natural selection
CARTOON: Natural selection
5
Fires burn east Las Vegas thrift store, person arrested
Fires burn east Las Vegas thrift store, person arrested
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Top Fuel driver Steve Torrence races in the Dodge NHRA Finals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Su ...
Status quo prevails in NHRA’s season like no other
By / RJ

A pandemic virus did not prevent the cream from rising to the top in the Dodge NHRA Finals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday as Steve Torrence, Matt Hagan, Erica Enders and Matt Smith won season titles.

Top Fuel racer Brittany Force leads during the second round of the Dodge NHRA Nationals at the ...
LVMS will host 2 NHRA races again in 2021
By / RJ

The DENSO Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals will take place from April 9 to 11, and the Dodge NHRA Nationals will return Oct. 29 to 31 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Tim Wilkerson picks up his first Funny Car No. 1 qualifier since Bristol 2017, Saturday, April ...
NHRA to resume drag racing in July with limited fans
By Jenna Fryer The Associated Press

NHRA drag racing will resume its season in July with back-to-back events at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis with limited spectators allowed.